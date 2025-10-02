Why is the Liberty Bell closed but the U.S. Mint open during the government shutdown?

Several Philadelphia landmarks, including the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, will be temporarily closed to the public during the federal government shutdown, while arts and culture institutions like the zoo and Philadelphia Museum of Art that don't rely on federal employees or money will remain open, said Visit Philadelphia, the city's tourism agency.

The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia is a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but it's funded through selling the coins it makes so it won't be forced to shutter because it's not reliant on congressional appropriations. As for the Independence Visitor Center, it will remain open because it's employed by a nonprofit, the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, but the National Park Service desk inside the facility will be closed because it's staffed with federal employees, a spokesperson said.