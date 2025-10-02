More News:

October 02, 2025

Why is the Liberty Bell closed but the U.S. Mint open during the government shutdown?

While eight Philly landmarks are shuttered waiting for funding bills to pass, institutions that don't rely on federal money remain open.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Closures
independence hall Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Eight Philly landmarks, including Independence Hall, will remain closed during the government shutdown.

Several Philadelphia landmarks, including the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, will be temporarily closed to the public during the federal government shutdown, while arts and culture institutions like the zoo and Philadelphia Museum of Art that don't rely on federal employees or money will remain open, said Visit Philadelphia, the city's tourism agency

The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia is a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but it's funded through selling the coins it makes so it won't be forced to shutter because it's not reliant on congressional appropriations. As for the Independence Visitor Center, it will remain open because it's employed by a nonprofit, the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation, but the National Park Service desk inside the facility will be closed because it's staffed with federal employees, a spokesperson said.

MORE: Federal employee arrested for 'active shooter hoax' at N.J.'s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

As of Thursday afternoon, Visit Philadelphia said eight attractions in the city are closed:

• Liberty Bell Center
• Independence Hall
• Franklin Court
• The Benjamin Franklin Museum
• Rose Garden
• Magnolia Garden
• Benjamin Rush Garden
• 18th Century Garden

The length of the closures are dependent on the status of the shutdown, which began early Wednesday morning. 

"Despite the uncertainty of the ongoing government shutdown, it's important to note that Philadelphia has many extraordinary attractions and parks that are still open," Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, said in a statement. "This city has a thriving culinary scene and a vibrant arts and culture presence, so there is no shortage of things to do." 

Jenea Robinson, vice president of communications at Visit Philadelphia, said the agency is actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates from institutions as the situation progresses. 

The federal government shutdown began early Wednesday morning after Democrats and Republicans reached an impasse in budget negotiations, which have mostly hinged on the parties' conflicting stances on health care spending. Democrats are seeking to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies, which expire at the end of 2025, and reverse cuts to Medicaid that were passed by the Trump administration this summer. Republicans say they want to fund the government before negotiating on policy. 

Many federal employees, including the roughly 46,000 in the Philadelphia area, have been furloughed or are working without pay. Air travel, federal courts and social security assistance could be impacted until an agreement is reached.

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that permanent cuts and layoffs are likely, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt predicted "thousands" of federal employee could lose their jobs. Although some senior officials have warned that the move could violate appropriations law, the Washington Post reported.

The Senate will return to vote on short-term funding bills on Friday after adjourning for Yom Kippur. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Closures Philadelphia Government shutdown Liberty Bell Museums Independence Hall

Videos

Featured

FF_DSC09739_GiamareseFarms_MS_1200x800.jpg

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Giargiari 1

Opera, competition and comedy: The Academy of Vocal Art’s fall season takes the stage

Just In

Must Read

Business

United Airlines lounge at Philly airport shut down for health violations

United Airlines Lounge

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Adult Health

Cardiovascular events don't strike out of the blue. Nearly all of them are preceded by warning signs

Heart attack risk factors

Recreation

With new theater company, acting couple makes Philly part of show

Spring Awakening relic

Performances

On stage in October: 'Dracula' and a 'Million Dollar Quartet' musical

Dracula Curio Theater

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved