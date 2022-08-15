More Sports:

August 15, 2022

Report: Sixers to play Knicks on Christmas Day after James Harden leak

By Nick Tricome
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
James-Harden-Sixers-Knicks.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

James Harden and the Sixers will be back playing on Christmas Day.

James Harden and the Sixers will be back playing on Christmas Day.

The veteran guard, who officially re-upped with the Sixers on a two-year deal late last month, leaked his team's part in the holiday schedule when he tweeted "Christmas in the Garden!" Sunday night – The Garden obviously meaning Madison Square Garden, which means the opponent is the New York Knicks. 

NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Shams Charania later verified the Sixers-Knicks matchup along with the rest of the Christmas Day lineup.

The Sixers weren't part of last season's run of Christmas Day games – they played the Wizards on the road the day after – but that they're returning as part of the league's holiday tradition isn't all that surprising. 

With a big three headlined by a star center and MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, Harden, who can still be a lethal scoring threat even at 32 (going on 33), and a rising young star in Tyrese Maxey, not to mention a major Philadelphia market, the Sixers are a massive draw.

Harden did play Christmas Day last year when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets and recorded a triple-double (36 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in a 122-115 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles. 

