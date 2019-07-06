More Sports:

July 06, 2019

Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard, taking Raptors' former star out of the Sixers' Eastern Conference

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid Kawhi Leonard Dan Hamilton/USA Today

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, right, is embraced by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid at the end of Game 7 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

The Clippers are signing Kawhi Leonard, former Raptors superstar and man who broke so many Philadelphia hearts, to a four-year, $142 million deal, according to an early Saturday morning report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Clippers also completed a blockbuster trade to acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a number of draft picks and two players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari, according to Wojnarowski.

The moves' implications on the NBA's Western Conference are fascinating, but it's also of huge importance to Sixers fans. PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck will take a closer look at what this all means for the Sixers soon, but here are the basics.

For now, we know that the Raptors will not have a superstar next season unless they mastermind something gigantic and unexpected. The summer's marquee free agents have all chosen their respective destinations.

Kyle Lowry is an aging guard who needs a better player on his team to succeed. Marc Gasol is also an aging former star. The Raptors will also be without sharpshooter Danny Green, who signed a two-year deal with the Lakers on Saturday morning, according to Wojnarowski.

The Raptors were one of just two Eastern Conference teams with a better record than the Sixers last season. The Brooklyn Nets will undoubtedly be a better team this season after acquiring Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and DeAndre Jordan, but Durant isn't expected to play at all this season. The Celtics added Kemba Walker, but lost Aron Baynes, Al Horford, and Irving.

The league's main free agency storylines have finally been wrapped up, and the Eastern Conference is now even more winnable for the Sixers.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Clippers Kawhi Leonard Basketball Paul George Eastern Conference Free Agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Are the Phillies still a playoff team?
Kapler-Harper_070319_usat

Parties

Watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday at Love City Brewing party
Women's World Cup

Investigations

Fisherman finds part of leg with sneaker still on in Delaware River
Carroll - The Delaware River`

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
070319EaglesFan

Men's Health

Endurance athletes have the heart to compete on the big stage
Tour_de_France_atrial_fibrillation

Movies

15 films to watch when you need a break from the beach
15 best Netflix films for summer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved