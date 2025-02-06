Source: Sixers' Caleb Martin-Quentin Grimes trade with Mavericks finalized with amended compensation

The Sixers have completed their trade with the Dallas Mavericks with amended compensation, a source confirmed to PhillyVoice on Thursday afternoon.

Marc Stein was first to report that the Sixers were sending a 2030 second-round pick to Dallas in an updated framework, and Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that it is the Sixers' own second-rounder in that draft.

The full deal is now Caleb Martin and the Sixers' 2030 second-round pick to Dallas in exchange for Quentin Grimes and the Sixers' own 2025 second-round pick.

A source said that Grimes is now expected to make his Sixers debut on Friday night in Detroit.

Martin has not played since Jan. 10 due to a right hip sprain which was initially listed as groin soreness before the ailment appeared to worse. The Sixers believed he was day-to-day at the time of the trade, and when it was agreed to, the 29-year-old was officially listed as questionable to return to action in a game against the Mavericks.

Apparently, there was a bit of a snag in Martin's physical with the Mavericks which indicates Martin may not be day-to-day. The expectation is that he will not be out long-term for Dallas, but the result of the physical was enough for the Sixers, Mavericks and league office to collaborate on this amended compensation

The Sixers now own eight second-round picks over the next seven years.

The NBA's trade deadline is about an hour and a half away.

