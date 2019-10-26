More Culture:

October 26, 2019

NBC's 'The Good Place' shouts out Nick Foles' Super Bowl victory with the Eagles

"Nick Foles, are you kidding me? He won a Super Bowl! We're gonna be unstoppable!"

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Eagles
051518NickFoles Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Is there still a chance Nick Foles will be traded this offseason?

I'll be honest: I know next to nothing about the very popular NBC show "The Good Place". I think it has something to do with the afterlife, and I know it has a long running joke about the character Jason's favorite football team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. I've heard it's good!

The show's character Jason, from what I can gather, used to be an enormous Blake Bortles fan. (He was probably the only Jaguars fan, real or fictional, to feel this way.) 

As the show's fourth season rolls along, though, Bortles is no longer the Jags' starting quarterback, which led to a Philadelphia Eagles-themed moment in Thursday night's episode.

Because television is filmed so far in advance, the episode featured a very silly and endearing moment about Eagles legend Nick Foles, and the time he won a Super Bowl, as Jason learns the Jags have moved on from Bortles.

Foles, of course, isn't the team's starting quarterback right now because of an injury, but the show was too far into post-production to change a relatively unimportant scene to include Gardner Minshew instead of Foles, so they just rolled with it.

You can watch a (slightly grainy) clip of the moment below:

Here's the important part of the interaction:

"She told me so many lies, like she told me the Jags cut Blake Bortles. Can you believe that?"

"Oh, no, Jason that wasn't a lie. Blake Bortles was cut by the Jaguars."

"What? How? Why? Who's their QB now?"

"A man named Nick Foles."

"Nick Foles, are you kidding me? He won a Super Bowl! We're gonna be unstoppable!"

If you'd told any Eagles fan, four years ago, that the quote, "Nick Foles, are you kidding me? He won a Super Bowl! We're gonna be unstoppable!", would one day be uttered on a sitcom, you would have received some very strange looks.

I do like that they covered up for Foles' injury with some late dubbing about his clavicle injury. Television magic!

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Eagles Philadelphia Super Bowl Lii NFL Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars Nick Foles Football NBC

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Orlando Scandrick rips Eagles, GM Howie Roseman on 'Undisputed'
102119OrlandoScandrick

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Eagles

Mailbag: Who could the Eagles trade if they became sellers instead of buyers at the deadline?
102519MalcolmJenkins

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved