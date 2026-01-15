Alleged gambling scheme to fix NCAA basketball games included La Salle contest

An alleged scheme to fix more than two dozen men's college basketball games in recent years, including one at La Salle University, was unveiled Thursday by federal prosecutors in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors allege former NBA player Antonio Blakeney and others attempted to fix 29 Division I basketball games during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons by bribing players to underperform in ways that ensured their teams failed to cover the point spread. The scheme included 39 players on 17 teams, but charges were only brought against 15 players Thursday.

Blakeney and the fixers also are accused of fixing Chinese Basketball Association games, too.

"To capitalize on this scheme, the fixers made wagers totaling millions of dollars, generating substantial proceeds for the fixers and the players who collectively received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribe payments for fixing their teams' basketball games," an indictment reads.

Blakeney and the fixers, who include Shane Hennen, of Philadelphia, offered the NCAA players bribes ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 per game to underperform. They then allegedly placed substantial bets against those players' teams. To conceal their scheme, they allegedly used several sportsbooks.

The fixers allegedly targeted players for whom the bribes would "meaningfully supplement or exceed" their NIL opportunities. They also sought players on teams that would be underdogs in the games they bet on, investigators said.

The scheme included a La Salle University game in February 2024, investigators said. Blakeney and others allegedly offered La Salle players bribes to underperform in the first half of a home game against St. Bonaventure University. The fixers, including Hennen, allegedly placed bets totaling $247,000 on St. Bonaventure to cover the first-half spread, including a $30,000 wager with FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino in Philadelphia. But the Bonnies failed to cover the spread, and the bets failed.

La Salle issued a statement saying the university had just been made aware of the indictment.



"Neither the university, current student-athletes or staff are subjects of the indictment," spokesperson Max Rottenecker said. "We will fully cooperate as needed with officials and investigations."