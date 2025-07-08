As negotiations resume on Day 8 of city workers strike, union plans picket line around City Hall on Wednesday

As eight days worth of trash continued to pile up on the streets, city and union leaders on Tuesday were expected to head back to the bargaining table for the first time since last week to try to agree on a new contract.

Meanwhile, eight dispatchers for the Philadelphia International Airport's emergency response system were ordered by a judge to resume work at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 launched a strike fund Monday night seeking donations to support its members.

On Tuesday afternoon, DC 33 posted on social media a call to action to form a picket line around City Hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Approximately 9,000 municipal workers, including garbage collectors, went on strike July 1 — leading Mayor Cherelle Parker to establish over 60 sites for residents to drop off their trash and recyclables. Libraries are also shut down, recreation centers are operating with limited hours and a number of pools are shuttered until the conflict can be resolved.

The returning airport workers run PHL's 911 equivalent, and non-union members had been working long hours to fill the gaps. But a judge ruled that solution wasn't sustainable long term and that the dispatchers need to return to their posts. The city's 911 dispatchers were ordered back to work after just one day of the strike.

Negotiations were largely stalled over pay raises, with union members currently making $46,000 on average each year. The two sides have also butted heads over health care plans and pensions, although it's unclear if those issues have been resolved.

Parker has said she would rather face the ire of residents supporting DC 33 and be a one-term mayor than risk the city's financial stability.

In the interim, trash has continued to accumulate at residents' homes and collection sites, some of which had to be moved following criticism on social media regarding their placement. Protestors were arrested Monday after dumping garbage bags inside City Hall.

This is DC 33's first strike since 1986, which lasted 20 days and moved in conjunction with a strike from DC 47, which represents the city's white-collar workers. DC 33's strike history dates back to 1938, when sanitation workers had a violent conflict with police and scab workers.