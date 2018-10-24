Trailer for new, Netflix horror 'Bird Box' with Sandra Bullock released

Based off of the post-apocalyptic thriller novel of the same name, the trailer for the new Netflix film "Bird Box" is here. Starring Sandra Bullock and directed by Academy Award winner, Susanne Bier, the film follows a mysterious creature roaming about the earth. It takes on the shape of people's worst fears, and the only way one can stay protected is by covering one's eyes with a blindfold.

The trailer starts with a blindfolded Malorie (Bullock) searching for her kids, screaming, "Please, don't take my children!" The shot jumps back in time to a pregnant Malorie in the hospital getting an ultrasound. As she leaves the hospital chaos erupts all around Malorie and her friend, played by Sarah Paulson, but Paulson is overtaken by the monster, and crashes the car. Bullock must overcome and protect her kids from the creature without the ability to see.

She explains to her kids, “Listen to me, we’re going on a trip now, it’s going to be rough. If you hear something in the woods, you tell me. If you hear something in the water, you tell me. But under no circumstances are you allowed to take off your blindfold.”

"Bird Box" will be released on Dec. 21 on Netflix.





