October 24, 2018

New trailer, release date for 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's' second season just dropped

Midge is looking real ambitious

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
marvelous mrs maisel season 2 Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein star in Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Just a few weeks after sweeping the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" dropped a trailer Wednesday for the show's second season.

The show, spearheaded by "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, follows Midge Maisel (played by Rachel Brosnahan), a young housewife in 1950s New York who goes into stand-up comedy with her manager-mentor Susie Myerson (played by Alex Borstein) after she discovers her husband cheated on her.

RELATED: Emmys 2018 recap: Here are six of the award show's biggest moments | Second trailer released for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass'

After the first season showed Midge's initial journey to the mic, it looks like Season Two will dive deeper into her new double life and a growing ambition to make it big in comedy.

Check out the full preview below.


Season Two premieres December 5 on Amazon Prime.

