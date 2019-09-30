'Stranger Things' just got picked up for a fourth season

Netflix just renewed its hit show "Stranger Things" for a fourth season, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

The show's creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, also picked up a multi-year film and TV deal that sources told the Hollywood Reporter is nine figures.

To mark the announcement, Netflix posted a 45-second video on YouTube featuring a simple tagline: "We're Not In Hawkins Anymore."

A return date for Season 4 has not been determined.

"Stranger Things" drew a record viewership on Netflix when it released its third season on July 4. The show sustained more than 40.7 million accounts watching the series in the first four days.

"The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with "Stranger Things" and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love," Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."