More Health:

October 05, 2018

New DNA tool that accurately predicts height could eventually assess risk of serious disease

'This is only the beginning,' researcher says

By PhillyVoice staff
Health News DNA Testing
10052018_genome_height_FlickrCC PhillyVoice illustration/Human genome mannequin photo by James H. / Flickr Creative Commons

.

Michigan State University researchers say a new DNA tool that can accurately predict a person’s height could eventually have a much greater purpose – saving lives.

The tool, an algorithm which uses an individual's genome to predict human traits, including height, bone density and educational level, could someday assess their risk for illnesses like cancer and heart disease.

“While we have validated this tool for these three outcomes, we can now apply this method to predict other complex traits related to health risks such as heart disease, diabetes and breast cancer,” said Stephen Hsu, lead investigator of the study and vice president for research and graduate studies at MSU. “This is only the beginning.”

RELATED READ: A death-defying dig at the grave of a serial killer

Researchers hope the tool will lead to dramatic advancement in precision health, which allows early medical intervention in patient care and prevent or delay illness.

Researchers performed analysis on the full genetic composition of some 500,000 adults in the United Kingdom using machine learning. The findings were reported in the October issue of "Genetics."

In validation tests, a person's height was accurately predicted to within an inch or so. Bone density and educational attainment prediction was not as precise, but still "accurate enough to identify outlying individuals who were at risk of having very low bone density associated with osteoporosis or were at risk of struggling in school," researchers said.

“Our team believes this is the future of medicine,” he said. “For the patient, a genomic test can be as simple as a cheek swab, with a cost of about $50. Once we calculate the predictors for genetically based diseases, early intervention can save billions of dollars in treatment costs, and more importantly, save lives.”

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Health News DNA Testing Michigan State Cancer United States Heart Disease Health Studies

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: No one can beat Eagles 'when we play our best'
100418_Eagles-Jenkins_usat

Petitions

There's a petition to replace the Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly with Gritty
Carroll - Frank Rizzo Mural in South Philly's Italian Market

Lifestyle

Worst Halloween costumes of 2018 so far – from Kardashians to 'sexy' handmaids
Carroll - Halloween De

Eagles

Eagles report cards through the first quarter of the season: Offense edition
100318EaglesOffense

LGBTQ

City invites LGBTQ couples to wed, renew vows at LOVE Park on Coming Out Day
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Polls

One-third of voters don't know their congressional candidates, a new poll found
Pennsylvania voting machines elections

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.