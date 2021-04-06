More News:

April 06, 2021

New Jersey relaxes COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Coronavirus
New Jersey travel restrictions Emanuel Alexandru/Unsplash

New Jersey is still discouraging unvaccinated residents from participating in non-essential interstate travel.

People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to get tested for COVID-19 or self-quarantine upon arriving in New Jersey.

State officials have issued new COVID-19 travel guidelines that align New Jersey with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccinated residents only need to be tested before traveling if their destinations require a negative test result upon arrival. Also, anyone who travels internationally must get tested 3-5 days after returning to New Jersey.

Full immunization is defined as two weeks after receiving the final dose of a vaccine. 

People who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months and travel domestically also do not need to be tested or self-quarantine upon arriving in New Jersey. 

All travelers must continue to follow public health and safety measures, Gov. Phil Murphy said. These protocols include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and self-isolating if COVID-19 symptoms develop during or after travel. 

"While the pandemic is not over, our vaccination program and updated CDC guidance have made it possible for vaccinated individuals to resume travel without quarantine," Murphy said. "New Jersey residents should still exercise caution in traveling and follow all public health rules and regulations as the end of the pandemic comes into view."

New Jersey officials are still discouraging unvaccinated people from non-essential interstate travel, citing the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission. 

Unvaccinated travelers should get tested 1-3 days before their trip and 3-5 days after returning. Travelers from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Connecticut are exempt from these guidelines.

Unvaccinated travelers should self-quarantine for one week upon arriving in New Jersey, even if they test negative for COVID-19. The self-quarantine period should be extended for up to 10 days if testing is not completed. 

Pennsylvania lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions last month. Travelers are still mandated to follow social distancing rules, wear face coverings and practice hand hygiene.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Coronavirus New Jersey Vaccines CDC Phil Murphy COVID-19 Vaccinations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040521JaylenWaddle

Children's Health

Children may be playing a big role in the rapid spread of COVID-19 variant, former Biden adviser warns
kids united kingdom variant

Government

More fans permitted to attend games at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Citizens Bank Park

Eagles

What they're saying: How much cap space do Eagles have left for free agents? How can they get more?
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat

Artists

Philly artist to display a giant Big Bird sculpture on The Met's roof
big bird the met

Food & Drink

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location
dream picnic

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved