New Jersey relaxes COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to get tested for COVID-19 or self-quarantine upon arriving in New Jersey.

State officials have issued new COVID-19 travel guidelines that align New Jersey with updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccinated residents only need to be tested before traveling if their destinations require a negative test result upon arrival. Also, anyone who travels internationally must get tested 3-5 days after returning to New Jersey.

Full immunization is defined as two weeks after receiving the final dose of a vaccine.



People who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months and travel domestically also do not need to be tested or self-quarantine upon arriving in New Jersey.

All travelers must continue to follow public health and safety measures, Gov. Phil Murphy said. These protocols include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and self-isolating if COVID-19 symptoms develop during or after travel.



"While the pandemic is not over, our vaccination program and updated CDC guidance have made it possible for vaccinated individuals to resume travel without quarantine," Murphy said. "New Jersey residents should still exercise caution in traveling and follow all public health rules and regulations as the end of the pandemic comes into view."

New Jersey officials are still discouraging unvaccinated people from non-essential interstate travel, citing the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Unvaccinated travelers should get tested 1-3 days before their trip and 3-5 days after returning. Travelers from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Connecticut are exempt from these guidelines.

Unvaccinated travelers should self-quarantine for one week upon arriving in New Jersey, even if they test negative for COVID-19. The self-quarantine period should be extended for up to 10 days if testing is not completed.

Pennsylvania lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions last month. Travelers are still mandated to follow social distancing rules, wear face coverings and practice hand hygiene.

