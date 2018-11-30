More News:

November 30, 2018

District: Teacher told first-graders that Santa Claus is not real

By PhillyVoice staff
Controversies Education
11302018_santa_surprise_Pexels Photo by bruce mars/from Pexels

.

A substitute teacher who told first-graders that Santa Claus is not real has a New Jersey school district apologizing.

The holiday misfire took place on Thursday at Cedar Hill School in Montville, Morris County.

"During the course of the day, a substitute teacher apparently announced to the class that Santa was not real," the school's principal, Michael J. Raj, wrote in the letter to parents, NJ.com reported. He did not identify the teacher, but said he had spoken with her "regarding her poor judgment in making this proclamation."

RELATED READ: Pose for a photo with Santa at new Fishtown Freeze

Montville Schools Superintendent Rene Rovtar said in a statement that she was “troubled and disheartened by this incident,” according to the Associated Press, who added that Rovtar explained that “childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions” is special to her."

As a parent himself, Raj told NJ.com that "the childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions is something I personally hold near and dear in my own heart."

There has been no announcement regarding future employment by the substitute teacher in the district.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Controversies Education New Jersey Students Teachers Santa Claus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Sixers' Elton Brand: 'Joel Embiid made me an NBA general manager'
113018_Elton-Brand_Usat

Food & Drink

Wawa enters the craft beer arena with 2SP Brewing collaboration
2SP Wawa coffee stout collab

Crime

Ocean Township man charged with killing brother's family, burning their estate to 'conceal' alleged crime
Paul J. Caneiro

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies
1015_Phillies_Management_USAT

Weekend

Weekend picks: Ice bar, Deck the Alley, ugly sweater party and more
Lemon Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park

Men's Health

Researchers are testing a new form of male birth control — and it's a gel
men-male-birth-control-pexels

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by