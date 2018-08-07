More News:

August 07, 2018

New Jersey man dies holding breath underwater at bachelor party

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Drowning
Lake Water Kaboompics.com/Pexels.com

Lake water.

Family and friends are mourning the death of a New Jersey man who drowned over the weekend while attending a bachelor party in Georgia.

Basking Ridge resident Robert Zachary Bunsa, 23, died Saturday afternoon at Lake Sinclair in Baldwin County, Georgia, after participating in a contest to see who could their breath the longest underwater, authorities told The Macon Telegraph.

Police said there were about 15 men in attendance at the party and several took part in the challenge. Those who came back up for air didn't realize that Bunsa was still underwater. They returned to the house to look for him, thinking he might have left the lake before them and went back to the house.

It was at least seven minutes before Bunsa's friends realized he was still in the lake. One of them dove in and pulled him out from about 5-10 feet of water.

When police were called, a nearby officer reportedly heard it on the radio and went to the dock to perform CPR. A helicopter was called in as well, but Bunsa was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CDC warns against swimmers holding their breath underwater, noting the danger of drowning out in what's known as a hypoxic or shallow water blackout.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Drowning Somerset County Georgia New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Conservative activists targeted by ANTIFA protest stoke flames of outrage on 'Fox & Friends'
Fox and Friends

Sixers

Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture during workout in Las Vegas, will undergo surgery
062218_Zhaire-Smith-1_usat

Fitness

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday
puppy

Lifestyle

Sugaring vs. waxing vs. laser hair removal: a comparison
Carroll - Waxing

Eagles

Eagles' first preseason game is make or break for many rookies
Carroll - Eagles Stock Tim Wilson

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.