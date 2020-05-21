More News:

May 21, 2020

New Jersey GOP, small business owners sue Gov. Murphy over executive order on non-essential businesses

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Business
GOP sues Phil Murphy Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

Gov. Phil Murphy is being sued by the New Jersey Republican Party and small business owners over restrictions placed on small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Jersey Republican State Committee and a group of small business owners filed a lawsuit against Gov. Phil Murphy and members of his administration over the executive order that has closed non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit calls for businesses across the state to be permitted to reopen, and it was filed in state Superior Court in Cape May on Thursday, according to NJ.com. It also names Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and State Police Col. Pat Callahan as defendants.

The suit filed on behalf of non-essential businesses that have been forced to close and unemployed workers due to the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak, New Jersey GOP officials said.

The plaintiffs claim Murphy "created arbitrary and capricious classes of employers and employees" and implemented "unconstitutional executive orders that deny millions of New Jerseyans equal protection under the law."

"Gov. Murphy has irreparably harmed New Jersey small businesses by arbitrarily declaring some essential and others non-essential," New Jersey Republican Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt said. "While mom and pop barbers, bars, brew pubs and retail shops are shuttered and struggling, big box stores, with big cash cushions, survive."

Murphy was dismissive when asked about the suit during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing. "They sued me?," he said. "As you can tell, I've spent a lot of time focused on this suit."

New Jersey has been consistent in its definition of essential and non-essential businesses, Murphy said. He reiterated that the process is based on data, science, facts, and health.

If public health indicators continue improving, more non-essential businesses could begin reopening soon, Murphy said.

Murphy ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down on March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as instituted a stay-at-home order and banned all gatherings across the state. 

As of Monday, all businesses across the state could conduct business using curbside pickup services. Customers aren't allowed inside retail stores and orders must be placed online or over the phone.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Business Philadelphia Phil Murphy Coronavirus Attorney General COVID-19 New Jersey New Jersey State Police GOP Gurbir Grewal

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles eyeing trio of running backs, plan on adding veteran in 'near future'
Devonta-Freeman_052120_usat

Protests

Camden County gym ordered to close by New Jersey health officials
Atilis Gym Bellmawr

Prevention

Face masks will be crucial when Philly begins reopening, health commish says
Face Masks Philly

Eagles

Eagles 2019 dropped passes tally, with analysis
052120AlshonJeffery

Photography

Drexel student's photograph makes cover of TIME's 'Generation Pandemic' issue
TIME cover by Drexel grad

Food & Drink

Memorial Day 2020: Philly restaurants offering cookout favorites
Memorial Day food & drink

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved