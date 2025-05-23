More News:

May 23, 2025

Human bones found on Jersey Shore beaches ID'd as captain from 19th century shipwreck

DNA tests determined the remains were Henry Goodsell, whose schooner the Oriental was hauling marble to Philly to build Girard College when sunk near Brigantine in 1844.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shipwrecks
Jersey Shore Skeleton Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice

In 1844, a boat traveling from Connecticut to Philadelphia shipwrecked near Brigantine at the Jersey Shore. Skeletal remains found on beaches in Longport, Margate and Ocean City in recent decades prompted a state police investigation and DNA tests now reveal the bones belonged to Henry Goodsell, the captain of the ill-fated schooner Oriental. The beach in Ocean City is shown above.

Skeletal remains that washed up decades ago on several Jersey Shore beaches have been identified as belonging to the captain of a 19th century vessel that shipwrecked in the Brigantine Shoal in 1844, New Jersey State Police and researchers from Ramapo College of New Jersey said this week.

The bone fragments are from Henry Goodsell. They were collected over nearly two decades and were first discovered when a skull washed onto a beach in Longport in 1995. More bones were found in Margate in 1999, and additional remains were discovered on the beach in Ocean City in 2013.

MORE: Whitemarsh may reconsider holding canceled Fourth of July parade following fiery community meeting

Although authorities were able to determine the remains belonged to a man, his identity and the circumstances of his death were a mystery.

State police partnered with Ramapo College's Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center in 2023 to explore whether advances in DNA technology could help researchers identify the man.

Undergraduates students traced the man's ancestry back to Connecticut in the 1600's. While searching for a possible link to New Jersey, the researchers scoured newspaper archives to see whether the man could have been aboard a boat that shipwrecked.

Two articles from December 1844 – one in the York Democratic Press and the other in the Boston Daily Bee – reported on the doomed journey of the schooner Oriental that was shipping marble from Connecticut to Philadelphia. The vessel reportedly got caught in a storm, sprung a leak and "broke to pieces" less than a mile from the beach in Brigantine, according to the Daily Bee. There were no survivors, and only one of the bodies of the five crew members was recovered.

"The storm was so tremendous that no help could be given from the shore," the newspaper reported.

The account from the York Democratic Press said the Oriental was bringing 60 tons of marble to Philadelphia to be used for the construction of Girard College, the preparatory boarding school in Fairmount that opened in 1848.

Both of the newspaper clippings included the name Henry Goodsell, the 29-year-old captain of the Oriental. The Ramapo College students suggested state police collect a DNA sample from Goodsell's great-great grandchild, who agreed to assist in the investigation.

In April, DNA taken from the relative was found to be a match with the skeletal samples that had previously been sent to Intermountain Forensics, a nonprofit in Salt Lake City that investigates cold cases.

New Jersey State Police superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan called the use of modern genealogy "a powerful reminder" of his agency's commitment to investigating unsolved cases.

“The ability to bring answers to families – even generations later – shows how far science and dedication can take us. Our partnership with Ramapo College has been instrumental in making this possible, and we are incredibly proud of the meaningful progress we continue to make together," Callahan said in a statement on Wednesday.. 

The IGG Center at Ramapo College has been consulted on 92 cases over the years, including dozens across the United States that remain under investigation. Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland praised the researchers who contributed to the identification of Goodsell, saying it demonstrates "the power and accuracy" of a technology that can be used to make breakthroughs in cold cases.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shipwrecks New Jersey DNA Testing Human Remains Ocean City Margate Jersey Shore Genealogy Brigantine Genetic Testing Longport History DNA

Videos

Featured

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

As summer travel surges, movement to end roadway deaths gains momentum
Cape-May_dsc09781_52384396006_o.jpg

Cape May, NJ wows to put on your radar

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2

Fetterman McCormick debate

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Women's Health

Enhanced imaging could vastly improve cancer detection in people with dense breasts, study finds

Dense Breasts Cancer Screening

Arts & Culture

UArts 'celebration of life' will mark anniversary of closure

Uarts celebration of life

Weekend

Memorial Day, 'Rent' and horses: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

Jalen-Hurts-8-Super-Bowl-Parade-Eagles_021425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved