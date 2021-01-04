More Events:

January 04, 2021

New Jersey spas to offer discounts on services in honor of new year

Participating businesses will provide deals on facials, massages, waxing, manicures and pedicures

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Deals
New Jersey Spa Week Camille Brodard/Unsplash.com

New Jersey Spa Week will launch Jan. 8. During the new event, participating spas will offer 21% off select services, like massages and pedicures.

If you're looking for a way to kick off 2021 with some relaxation, take advantage of the deals being offered during New Jersey Spa Week, a new event started by Salt Spa, located at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor.

From Friday, Jan. 8, through Friday, Jan. 15, participating spas will offer 21% off select services in honor of the new year.

RELATED: The biggest health trends of 2021 – from microgreens to redefined gym workouts

There are discounts on facials, massages, waxing, manicures and pedicures. Details on each spa's deals are available online. Below are all the spas participating. There are some nearby in Cape May County and others farther away from Philadelphia.

• Salt Spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven (Stone Harbor)
 Spa Avalon (Avalon)
 Spa Toccare at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa (Atlantic City)
• Elements Spa and Reflections Spa at Crystal Springs Resort (Sussex County)
• Milagro Salon & Spa at The Atlantic Club (Monmouth County)
Lotus Health & Aesthetics (Red Bank)
• The Spa at Ocean Place (Long Branch)
• Araya Rebirth Spa (Ridgewood)
• Flora’s Cottage (Ridgewood)
• Spavia Day Spa (Ridgewood)
• Namaste Organic Spa (Ridgewood)
• Beneath the Surface Spa (Madison)

All of the New Jersey spas are currently following necessary COVID-19 protocols to ensure safe experiences for all guests and practitioners.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Deals Philadelphia Stone Harbor Beauty Avalon New Jersey Spas Atlantic City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Museums

Philly museums begin reopening after city eases COVID-19 restrictions
Philly museums reopening COVID-19

Eagles

Howie Roseman talks 'embarrassing' Eagles season, his biggest regrets and how to fix this mess
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Opinion

Seat belts and smoking rates show people eventually adopt healthy behaviors
Seat Belt Rates

Crime

Gun violence marks end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 in Philly
first homicide philly 2021

Eagles

The Eagles should stop gaslighting us about the 2018 and 2019 seasons
010421AlshonJeffery

Family-Friendly

Penn Museum celebrating Lunar New Year with virtual events
Lunar New year CultureFest at Penn Museum

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved