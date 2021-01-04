New Jersey spas to offer discounts on services in honor of new year

If you're looking for a way to kick off 2021 with some relaxation, take advantage of the deals being offered during New Jersey Spa Week, a new event started by Salt Spa, located at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor.

From Friday, Jan. 8, through Friday, Jan. 15, participating spas will offer 21% off select services in honor of the new year.

There are discounts on facials, massages, waxing, manicures and pedicures. Details on each spa's deals are available online. Below are all the spas participating. There are some nearby in Cape May County and others farther away from Philadelphia.

• Salt Spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven (Stone Harbor)

• Spa Avalon (Avalon)

• Spa Toccare at Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa (Atlantic City)

• Elements Spa and Reflections Spa at Crystal Springs Resort (Sussex County)

• Milagro Salon & Spa at The Atlantic Club ( Monmouth County )

• Lotus Health & Aesthetics (Red Bank)

• The Spa at Ocean Place ( Long Branch )

• Araya Rebirth Spa (Ridgewood)

• Flora’s Cottage (Ridgewood)

• Spavia Day Spa (Ridgewood)

• Namaste Organic Spa (Ridgewood)

• Beneath the Surface Spa (Madison)

All of the New Jersey spas are currently following necessary COVID-19 protocols to ensure safe experiences for all guests and practitioners.

