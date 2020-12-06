More Health:

December 06, 2020

New Jersey enrolling all residents into state’s COVID-19 vaccine registry

Several hospitals are preparing to receive roughly 76,000 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
new jersey covid-19 vaccine database.jpg Angelo Esslinger/via Pixabay

While no one will be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the state is strongly encouraging all residents to take one once it becomes available, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

As the state prepares to receive the initial doses of a coronavirus vaccine later this month, New Jersey is taking additional steps to make sure that it is safely and efficiently distributed to all residents.

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order that will automatically enroll all residents who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine into the New Jersey Immunization Information System. 

Inclusion into the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registry was previously an opt-in policy for residents. Now, residents will not have to opt-in to the system to make sure that their two-dose regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine is properly tracked, Murphy said.

Residents who are enrolled in the state database can opt-out 30 days after the public health emergency concludes.

The purpose of New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccine registry is to keep a record of recipients’ information so that the state and federal government can effectively monitor the administration of dosages.

Murphy said that the state’s coronavirus vaccine information database is most vital for healthcare personnel, emergency responders, and other essential workers who continue to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be prioritized during the distribution process.

“As we continue to prepare for the first tranche of vaccines in New Jersey, we are exploring every avenue to maximize efficacy and efficiency,” Murphy said. 

“We’re taking this step today to ensure that New Jerseyans who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine get the most effective course, on the proper timetable, without logistical or bureaucratic hurdles in the way.”

“Accurate accounting of every dose of vaccine is vital to monitoring implementation progress of New Jersey’s vaccination plan,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. “The system will also allow us to ensure residents are returning for the second dose of vaccine.”

While no one will be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the state is strongly encouraging all residents to take one once it becomes available, Murphy said.

Several hospitals across the state are currently preparing to receive the first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine once it receives an emergency use authorization from the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

The first distribution will be approximately 76,000 doses, Murphy said. He said that the preparation was being done to ensure that delivery and storage systems work and to help the federal government expedite the distribution process.

The state began developing its vaccine distribution plans at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. New Jersey then submitted its official coronavirus vaccine playbook to the federal government in October, stating that it hoped to inoculate 70% of adults over a six-month stretch.

Despite a coronavirus vaccine likely arriving soon, Murphy has urged residents to continue wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. He also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will not end until the vaccine becomes widely available and enough residents receive it.

“The light on the other side of this pandemic is now becoming visible,” Murphy said. “The presence of a vaccine in our state does not mean that we can flip a light switch and remove all restrictions. Full brightness will take months and millions of New Jerseyans getting vaccinated.”

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Philadelphia Vaccines Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Vaccinations

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Packers
Aaron-Rodgers-Josh-Sweat_120520_usat

Illness

Philly surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports more than 1,800 daily cases
Philly 2,000 COVID

University of Pennsylvania

Penn student applauded for breakout novel published while attending college
penn student debut novel

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies eyeing a full rebuild, taking offers for Zack Wheeler
Phillies-Zack-Wheeler-trade-rumors_120620

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved