More Health:

November 11, 2019

Googling health symptoms is problematic, but many Americans still do it

The habit mostly leaves people stressed, survey finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Google
Googling health symptoms online Benjamin Dada/Unsplash.com

Sixty-five percent of Americans turn to the internet to diagnosis their health symptoms, according to a new survey of 2,000 people.

It's no secret that many people try to self-diagnose their health issues by Googling their symptoms before calling a doctor. 

A new survey put a number on the commonplace of that habit.

LetsGetChecked, a personal health testing company, found that 65% of the 2,000 polled Americans tried to diagnose their symptoms on the internet.

RELATED STORY: As medical misinformation infects the internet, doctors seek a cure

Among those who turned to Google, 74%were stressed out by what they uncovered in their searches, according to South West News Service, a British News Agency. But the answers they found were inaccurate more than half of the time. 

"While educating yourself can be a good thing, it is important to have objective testing," Dr. Robert Mordkin, medical director of LetsGetChecked told SWNS"One way to do this is with home health testing, which enables better convenience, flexibility and peace of mind."

Additionally, a majority of survey participants avoid the doctor's office as much as possible because of cost, lack of time for appointments and concerns over the doctor not taking their symptoms seriously. 

"The fact that over half of U.S. adults turn to Google to learn more about their symptoms is unsettling," Mordkin told Fox News"The fact that it can take weeks or months to see a doctor highlights the needs for better solutions to testing, managing and knowing your health."

IS INFORMED BETTER?

But not everyone agrees with Mordkin. In a October opinion piece in Newsweek, David Kopp, chief executive officer of Healthline Media, argued that Googling symptoms actually can help you better manage an illness.

"Contrary to popular belief, consumers can typically trust what they find online," Kopp wrote. "The three fastest growing online sources of medical information contain content written or curated by physicians. In addition, reputable government sites like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health are among the most visited on the internet."

Still, information gleaned from the internet is only part of the equation, Kopp said. The skill and expertise of the doctor is what matters the most. When a patient comes to his or her appointment prepared with accurate research, he said, it can make finding the right diagnosis that much easier.

While for some there is a concern that online health research might replace expert care, Kopp wrote "A Google search doesn't usually replace a trip to the doctor's office. But online medical research can empower people to take control of their health – and help doctors deliver more targeted, more impactful care."

What is the best way to Google symptoms if you are going to do it? 

Dr. Nine Shapiro, author of "Hype: A Doctor's Guide to Medical Myths, Exaggerated Claims, and Bad Advice" told thehealthy.com that you should stick to basic keywords. By doing this, you start with the most possibilities and can narrow down to the most probable diagnoses. 

Experts also recommend using medical terms like "abdominal pain" instead of more casual terms like "upset tummy" so you get referred to medical sites that are more likely to be accurate.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Google Philadelphia Doctors Internet Health Care Diagnosis United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Holiday

Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season
Holiday Tree at City Hall

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved