What to stream: 'Sirens,' 'Alien' and 'The Birdcage'

Sirens and aliens. Historically, these creatures have gotten a bad rap, but a new limited series suggests that one of them hasn't earned it.

Netflix's "Sirens" follows the path of "Big Little Lies" and "The Perfect Couple" with a soapy mystery set in a seaside town. The question isn't who killed the dead body on the beach, but what these women — who keep posing pointedly in front of cliffs and the ocean — are up to. Their motives aren't as obvious as they appear.

The xenomorph in "Alien," on the other hand, does not need a reexamination. It's stone-cold monster, and compelling as ever. The 1979 horror film recently joined the Hulu library ahead of the upcoming FX series "Alien: Earth," but it's not the only classic available to stream. There's also the "The Verdict" on Max and "The Birdcage" and "Some Like It Hot" on Prime. Here's the case for each of 'em:

'Sirens'

"Sirens," the recent Netflix limited series, has a lot of selling points. It's a playful remix of mythology that anyone who read "The Odyssey" in college (or "D'Aulaires' Book of Greek Myths" in grade school) will appreciate. It has ample satire of rich white women, including an impressively terrifying wardrobe of pastels. Oh, and Dennis Reynolds in a ducky blazer.

The story begins with Devon (Meghann Fahy) crashing the wealthy Kell family's summer vacation on the fictional island of Port Haven. She's looking for her younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock), who has morphed into a hybrid of a Stepford wife and Barbie's teen sister Skipper since she began working for Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). Devon is determined to drag her out of there, but has to play nice with Michaela's cult-like crowd to make it home.

Philly's own Kevin Bacon plays Michaela's husband Peter, while the city's adopted son Glenn Howerton plays Simone's much older secret boyfriend. Though "Sirens" often skews ridiculous, it thoughtfully challenges the ancient idea of an evil woman luring men to their death or downfall — nudging viewers to consider that the guys holding all the cards might bear a shred of responsibility.

'Alien'

"Alien: Earth" isn't exactly around the corner — the new FX series debuts Aug. 12 — but it's close enough to merit a rewatch of the movie that started the horror franchise.

"Alien" has spawned eight other films and influenced countless others, so you likely know the story. The crew of the spaceship Nostromo unwittingly brings a hostile alien aboard, it bursts out of one guy's chest, grows into an even scarier monster, then systematically attacks everyone else. (That old saw!)

It's a masterful slow burn, but it also looks incredible. "Alien" has aged better than so many of its sci-fi peers, thanks in part to the singular, haunting designs by Swiss artist H.R. Giger. That timeless quality makes it all the more terrifying. Stream it now on Hulu.

'The Verdict'

An all-time great courtroom drama is now streaming on Max. In "The Verdict," an alcoholic has-been attorney finds his fight again when a malpractice case lands on his desk. Frank Galvin (Paul Newman) declines an easy settlement and pushes to expose a cover-up at a Catholic hospital, where his client lies in a coma. It's a career-best performance from Newman — which, if you've seen "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" or "The Hustler" or even "Road to Perdition," is saying something — and a stirring, beautifully shot film.

'The Birdcage' & 'Some Like It Hot'

Two drag comedy classics hit Prime just in time for Pride month.

"The Birdcage" finds queer couple Albert (Nathan Lane) and Armand (Robin Williams) putting on a ridiculous charade for Armand's son's future in-laws. For one evening, Armand pretends to be straight, while Albert masquerades as his wife. It should fool no one, but the caricature works on the conservative Keeleys (Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest), who lap up Armand and Albert's performance.

"Some Like It Hot" has similar hijinks, though the characters are bigger cads. Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) are musicians on the run from the mob in 1920s Chicago who pose as women to join a touring female band. The plot thickens, however, when Joe falls hard for the band's lead singer Sugar (Marilyn Monroe) and a millionaire catches feelings for Jerry's alter ego Daphne.

As expected, some of the jokes and situations can feel dated to modern audiences. But the movies' relentless zingers, enormous heart and radical acceptance have buoyed them through the decades — and put together, "The Birdcage" and "Some Like It Hot" are the perfect double feature.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.