More Culture:

October 17, 2018

The next 'One Book, One Philadelphia' selection is by a two-time National Book Award winner

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Books Events
Jesmyn Ward national book awards PA Images/SIPA USA

Shortlisted author Jesmyn Ward attending the Women's Prize for Fiction 2018 at Bedford Square Gardens, London.

The 2019 selection for "One Book, One Philadelphia," the city-wide initiative to foster more readership and community for all ages is Jesmyn Ward's 2017 novel, "Sing, Unburied, Sing."

The new season will mark the 17th season of the program spearheaded by the Free Library of Philadelphia. From January 16 through March 13, 2019, dozens of events, including book discussions, live performances, and film screenings will be scheduled to facilitate dialogue among readers.

"Sing, Unburied, Sing," follows a young boy from Mississippi as he embarks on a road trip and encounters ghosts – real and imagined – along with his mother as she suffers from meth addiction.

“In this unprecedented and unique novel Jesmyn Ward employs a transfixing sense of the supernatural to tell a powerful true-to-life tale," Siobhan A. Reardon, Free Library president and director, said in a statement.

"While set in the rural South and recent past, its concerns and messages resonate with every facet of contemporary America. We are delighted to shine a light on and share 'Sing, Unburied, Sing' to bring the city together, raise awareness of our society’s challenges and promise, and foster a love of reading and learning in people of all ages and walks of life.”

The January kickoff event will also feature Ward, who is the first African-American author and first woman to receive two National Book Awards. Her memoir, "Men We Reaped," is the One Book adult companion selection for 2019.

Other youth companion titles include "Ghost Boys" by Jewell Parker Rhodes and "Last Stop on Market Street" by Matt de la Pena.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Books Events Philadelphia Reading One Book One Philadelphia Literature Free Library of Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season
101618_Embiid-Simmons_usat

Business

Owner of Ocean City's Manco & Manco pizza freed from prison
Manco & Manco

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Television

Upcoming FX series described as feminist 'Black Mirror' based on work of Philly writer
her body and other parties

Eagles

What they're saying: How the latest NFL trade rumors impact the Eagles
101618_Amari-Cooper_usat

Addiction

Surgeon General: Alternative opioid addiction strategies more viable than safe injection sites
Jerome_Adams_Surgeon_General

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.