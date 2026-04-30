NFC East 2026 draft grades: Cowboys edition

After three consecutive 12-5 seasons with quick playoff exits, the Cowboys fell off a cliff in 2024 and 2025, going a combined 14-19-1 with a combined point differential of -158. They got worse during the 2024 and 2025 offseasons (2025 in particular after they traded away Micah Parsons); and in 2026 I didn't think they really got any better.

And so, this was a crucial draft for Jerry Jones and the gang, especially with a pair of first-round picks. Here's what they did.

• Pick 11: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State: Downs is an ultra-instinctive safety who sees plays before they happen and is always around the football. He is also a stellar tackler in the open field, a downhill missile against the run, and he has some ball skills (2 INTs each year of college). His enthusiasm for football is also very obvious when watching him play, as he is physical, he has a non-stop motor, and he's highly vocal on the field.

He even returns punts, which is saying something having played for a couple of programs in Alabama and Ohio State that have their share of elite athletes. He housed a punt for 'Bama in 2023 and one for OSU in 2024. Highlights:

Safeties always fall. Most thought Kyle Hamilton was a top-5 prospect in the 2022 draft. He went 14th. In 2018, most had Derwin James as a top-10 prospect. He went 17th. Nick Emmanwori was a clear first-round talent. He got picked in Round 2. Downs was considered by some to be a top-5 prospect in this draft, and he went 11th to the Cowboys.

Those safeties who fall further than they should usually pan out. Great pick.

• Pick 23: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF: Lawrence had decent production at UCF (19.5 sacks the last three seasons), but the real selling point is that he is an athletic beast with some untapped potential. Spider chart impressiveness here:

That athleticism shows up on the field. He is going to be a handful for offensive tackles who struggle with speed:

Lawrence probably went a little earlier than some were projecting, but in this draft class I thought he was worthy of a first round selection. And certainly the Cowboys need pass rushers after they traded Parsons for 70 cents on the dollar.

It should also be noted here that the Cowboys moved from the 20th overall pick back to the 23rd overall pick, landing a pair of fourth-round picks from the Eagles. Kudos (a) for adding a couple of extra picks and still drafting the player they claimed they would have taken at 20, and (b) for not being afraid to trade with a division rival, as they have done in the past.

• Pick 92: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan: Barham only had 12 career sacks in four seasons at Michigan, so his production leaves something to be desired, but his tape is intriguing. He has some serious change of direction skills and some juice off the edge. Fun player to watch:



At 240 pounds, Barham is ultra light for an edge defender, but he can get on the field as a situational pass rusher.

The Cowboys did not have a second round pick because of the trade they made for Quinnen Williams.

• Pick 112: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State: I looked at Shelton as a potential Eagles target, but decided he too closely resembled Andre Dillard (good feet, can't anchor vs. power). He does have some athleticism, and to be fair, part of the reason Dillard failed was because he didn't have any dog in him, whereas Shelton is tougher player who will finish blocks.



He does do some things really well, like mirroring and matching, the screen game, and getting to the second level in the run game.

But certainly, he is going to have to fix some of his strength issues if he's going to make it in the NFL. I assume the Cowboys view Shelton as a potential eventual replacement for Terence Steele at RT, though it's worth noting that Shelton only played LT at Penn State. He's going to have to do some work in the weight room and get comfortable on the right side of the line if that's going to work.

Shelton could also potentially push Tyler Guyton at LT, since Guyton has not lived up to expectations as a first-round pick in 2024.

• Pick 114: Devin Moore, CB, Florida: Moore is a long 6'3 corner with a laundry list of injuries throughout his high school and college career. Per Dane Brugler:



Missed start of the draft process because of groin surgery (December 2025); missed six games as a junior (one because of AC joint sprain; final five with right shoulder injury, which offseason labrum surgery in December 2024); missed five games as a sophomore because of back issues and a concussion; missed time during senior year of high school with left shoulder injury; reaggravated lingering shoulder issue during freshman year at Florida and required season-ending surgery (November 2022).

Oof.

However, if healthy, Moore is not one of these tall corners who can only play Cover-3. He has has legitimate man coverage ability, with ball skills:

I like this pick, particularly in weak draft. High-upside gamble. In Round 4, why not?

• Pick 137: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama: Like Shelton above, throughout the college football season I had the opportunity to profile Overton as a potential prospect who might interest the Eagles, but ultimately I never did, as I couldn't really find any dominant trait to latch onto. He also lacked production (seven career sacks).



Overton is 6'3, 274, and he has some D-line versatility. He does have some run stopping ability, shown here:

The Cowboys have tried fix their woeful run defense over the last couple years. So I do understand the appeal to them. However, to me he's either an unathletic edge, or a way undersized interior lineman. It'll be hard for him to be effective at either spot, in my opinion.

• Pick 218: Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina: I'll be honest. I'd never heard of this guy. But, he has 4.40 speed and he averaged 17.8 yards per catch in college. The downside is that he didn't really play in four seasons at NC State, before transferring to ECU, where he played two seasons. He's also 24 years old.



Overall

The Cowboys desperately needed help on the defensive side of the ball, and landing Caleb Downs will go a long way toward fixing some of their issues on the back end. He was arguably the best defensive player in this draft, but undervalued because he plays safety. Getting him at pick 11 is an absolute steal.

I also liked the selections of Lawrence and Barham, even if both players might need a year or two to unlock their potential. Also, as noted above Moore is a player who could hit big if he can stay healthy.

Grade: A-

National view

Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys got good grades for their draft, I assume because of the Downs selection.

They finished 5th in the above draft grade roundup.