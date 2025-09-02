NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 1 edition

For those of you who are new here, we do a "Hierarchy/Obituary" post every week during the season, in which we kill off teams that have reached the point where they have almost no chance to make the playoffs. We then write their obituary and never speak of them in the Hierarchy again.

Anyway, it's my hackneyed sell-out spin on the more traditional "power rankings." Got it? Cool. It's Week 1, so let's get this journey started.

: The Saints named Spencer Rattler their starting quarterback. Rattler started seven games last season. In those games, the Saints were 0-7 with a point differential of, or an average margin of defeat of 17.6 points.

15) Giants (3-14 in 2024): The preseason can only reveal so much, but Jaxson Dart looked pretty good. He completed 32 of 47 passes (68.1%) for 372 yards (7.9 YPA), 3 TDs, and 0 INTs. He also ran 6 times for 52 yards and a TD. Analysis here via Ted Nguyen:

I know they'll wait a while to give Dart the opportunity to start, but the Giants would actually be interesting if they threw him out there Week 1.

14) Panthers (5-12 in 2024): I'm starting to like the Panthers' offense. They have a decent offensive line, a good running back, Bryce Young made major strides last season, and he has some young receivers to grow with.

The defense? Long way to go.

13) Cowboys (7-10 in 2024): In the aftermath of the Micah Parsons trade, Jerry Jones held a press conference that must have made their smarter fans absolutely furious.

During that presser, Jones claimed that the team got better in the short-term (!), because they added a player who can help stop the run. (Obviously, Jones is a bit of a snake oil salesman and he can't really believe that, but as the president proves every day, people are eager to be lied to by old rich guys. So why not try?)

But the most egregious comment that Jones made was that the Cowboys only contacted teams for a trade that (a) had the cap space to take on Parsons (OK, fine), and (b) had a DT they liked that they could get in return.

To limit the pool of offers to teams that have a DT they like is insanity, and if true, I have to imagine that there were better offers that would have been on the table if their demands weren't as specific.

That process reminds me a little of what they did in the draft. Per Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network on his 40's and Free Agents podcast with Gregg Rosenthal, part of the Cowboys' plan — if the draft didn't fall the way they hoped — was to settle on a guard at pick 12.

"I had heard early on in the process that they were dialed in on interior offensive linemen, and that if Tetairoa McMillan was there, they liked him," Jeremiah said. "So it was going to come down to that. I knew that if they were going to take an interior O-lineman they preferred to trade back, but what looks like what happened, was that McMillan was gone — he goes to Carolina — and they couldn't [trade back]. So you're stuck and you just make the pick."

Process aside, it's also kind of hilarious that Kenny Clark was the apple of their eye. Clark has had a nice NFL career, but he's turning 30 this season, he's not really an impact player, and he did not have a good season in 2024.

What an incompetent front office. That man puts out a stellar press box spread, though.