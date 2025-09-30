More Sports:

September 30, 2025

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 5 edition

The Eagles are still firmly in the top spot in the NFC as the only remaining unbeaten in the conference.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
092925NickSirianni Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

The Eagles just win.

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, and there's only one undefeated team left in the NFC. We have no new obituaries this week, though the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are hanging by a thread.

Graveyard

092225Graveyard2025AftefSaints

Hierarchy

051020GiantsLogo2020

15) Giants (1-3): The good news: The Giants won a game in their rookie quarterback's first NFL start, and they even beat a good team! 🥳🎉

The bad news: They lost Malik Nabers for the season with a torn ACL. 

If you were to poll Giants fans on whether they'd trade the win for Nabers' ACL to be untorn, most would probably make that deal, right?

Last week: 15

051020PanthersLogo

14) Panthers (1-3): The Panthers got smoked on the road by the Patriots, 42-13. That's nothing new.

During the Bryce Young era in Carolina (2023-2025), the Panthers have a road record of 2-18 with a point differential of -304. 13 of those 18 losses have been by double-digit points.

Last week: 13

051020FalconsLogo2020

13) Falcons (2-2): Michael Penix was 20 of 26 for 313 yards (12.0 YPA), 2 TDs, 1 INT. That was clearly his best game of the season. I have a feeling the Commanders are going to be a "get right" defense for a lot of quarterbacks this season. 

Last week: 14

051020CowboysLogo2020

12) Cowboys (1-2-1): Credit the Cowboys for not getting embarrassed in front of a national audience on Sunday night against their old friend Micah Parsons. Of course, saying, "Credit the Cowboys for not getting embarrassed" is the current bar for achievement for this team. As you probably saw, they tied the Packers 40-40. Funny stat:

And a crazy stat:

You can only achieve that feat if your defense is very bad, and well, the Cowboys' defense is very bad. 

Dallas defense Stat NFL rank 
Points PPG allowed 33 31 
Yards per game allowed 420.5 32 
Rushing yards per game allowed 123.3 20 
Passing yards per game allowed 297.3 32 
Yards per play allowed 6.4 31 
Sacks T-26 

They could probably use somebody like Micah Parsons.

Last week: 12

051020BearsLogo2020

11) Bears (2-2): Man, Ben Johnson got really mad at some pretty normal questions at halftime, lol: 

The Bears are back at 2-2 after a miserable first two weeks of the season.

Week 5 is the first week the NFL will have some byes, by the way. The Bears are one of them, along with the Falcons, Packers and Steelers. Take a nap or something, Ben.

Last week: 11

051020CardinalsLogo2020

10) Cardinals (2-2): The Cardinals do not beat good teams: 

That six-game losing streak against teams with winning records isn't exactly a murderer's row of NFL juggernauts:

  1. At Seattle 16-6
  2. At Vikings 23-22
  3. Seattle 30-18
  4. At Rams 13-9
  5. At 49ers 16-15
  6. Seattle 23-20
Only two of those teams even made the playoffs in 2024.

Last week: 10

051020VikingsLogo2020

9) Vikings (2-2): The Vikings' loss in Ireland to the Steelers was the full Carson Wentz experience. He'd make an athletic play with a good throw that would raise an eyebrow...

And then immediately remind everyone thereafter that he isn't it, staring down a covered receiver and taking a sack while a bunch of other guys are wide open.

Anyway, the Vikings don't have a quarterback.

Last week: 9

031222CommandersLogo2022

8) Commanders (2-2): The Commanders were without Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin against the Falcons, and, well, when you have a couple of star players out you need other parts of your team to step up. Like, you know, the defense. They did not. 

They gave up 435 yards, 24 first downs, and 6.8 yards per play to a team that got shut out by the Panthers last week.

But most alarmingly about this Commanders team is that PFF had them down for 12 missed tackles against the Falcons. They couldn't tackle the Eagles in the playoffs last year, and despite efforts to fix that during the offseason, they still can't tackle. 

PFF has Frankie Luvu down for 7 missed tackles so far on the season, vs. 23 tackles, or a missed tackle percentage of 23.3%. He can get after the passer as a blitzer, but he is absolutely not a good, complete starting off-ball linebacker, and remains one of the most overrated players in the NFL. He should be a situational pass rusher.

He's also still among the dirtiest players in the league. This is as blatant of a hip drop tackle as you'll see:

And then, as expected, a bunch of the Commanders' older players are very clearly in decline. Marshon Lattimore is getting roasted regularly, and Bobby Wagner has lost a step.

This team caught a break by getting the Falcons on a week that Daniels was out, and they blew it.

Last week: 6

05102049ersLogo2020

7) 49ers (3-1): Since the 49ers' loss in the Super Bowl following the 2023 season, Brock Purdy is 7-10 with 16 INTs. He has 4 INTs in 2 games this season.

The 49ers have an impossibly easy schedule this season, but their next two games are at the Rams and at the Bucs. That's their hardest two-game stretch of the season by far, and it comes at a time when Niners fans are debating the wisdom of signing Purdy to a $255 million deal.

Last week: 7

051020seahawksLogo2020

6) Seahawks (3-1): The Seahawks have held all four of their opponents this season to 20 or fewer points:

  1. Week 1: Loss to 49ers, 13-17
  2. Week 2: Win over Steelers, 20-17
  3. Week 3: Win over Saints: 44-13
  4. Week 4: Win over Cardinals, 23-20

And in the one game they gave up 20, they sacked Kyler Murray 6 times, broke up 8 passes, and had 2 INTs.

Last week: 8

051020PackersLogo2020

5) Packers (2-1-1): The Packers' defense held a team to 13 points in Week 3, and they scored 40 points in Week 4, and somehow don't have a win to show for it. They'll have their bye Week 5, and then a very easy stretch thereafter: 

• Week 6: Bengals
• Week 7: At Cardinals
• Week 8: At Steelers
• Week 9: Panthers

60,000 foot view: They look like the same old Packers that will be good enough to get into the playoffs, but are too inconsistent and still haven't yet figured out how to win weird games.

Last week: 5

051020RamsLogo2020

4) Rams (3-1): "On pace" fun: Through four games, Puka Nacua has 42 catches for 503 yards. He's on pace for 179 catches and 2,138 yards. And as Ben Solak shows here, he's also contributing in the run game. He's No. 12: 

He's a better run blocker than Grant Calcaterra.

Last week: 4

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

3) Buccaneers (3-1): Baker Mayfield competes his ass off, Bucky Irving is very comfortably a top 10 running back, and the Bucs are going to be absolutely loaded at wide receiver whenever Mike Evans returns to the field. 

Combine that with an OL that should get better as they get guys back and a defense that has a lot of good players and is well run by Todd Bowles, and this is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They (mostly) outplayed the Eagles on Sunday, but just made too many big mistakes.

This is a really good team, that fights.

Last week: 3

051020LionsLogo2020

2) Lions (3-1): The Lions had an impressive "all three phases" win in Baltimore Week 3, and they had another one Week 4 against the Browns. They just have a lot of guys who can make big plays: 

Lol the punter effort.

Last week: 2

051020EaglesLogo2020

1) Eagles (4-0): The Eagles have now started 4-0 in three of their last four seasons.

• They were the last remaining unbeaten team in 2022, when they lost Week 10.

• They and the 49ers were the last remaining unbeaten teams in 2023, when both teams lost in Week 6.

• They are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFC in 2024, and one of just two teams who remain unbeaten in the NFL, along with the Bills.

Their four wins this year:

  1. They beat the Cowboys, their most hated division rival on a night they unfurled a Super Bowl banner.
  2. They beat a dynasty in the Chiefs, on the road.
  3. They beat the Rams, the team that gave them their best punch in the playoffs last year.
  4. They beat the Bucs, a team that always seems to have an answer for them, and did it in intense heat on the road.

And yet locally, it feels like everyone is just waiting for the wheels to fall off. Certainly, there have been stretches during games this season in which the Eagles have looked, well, like crap, honestly. That's not new! Here's what we wrote in our "Eagles dumpster fire" post this summer:

In 2024, they lost at home to the Falcons Week 2 in a game in which they got torn up by Kirk Cousins of all people. In Week 3 against the Saints they didn't score a point until the fourth quarter. In Week 4 they got blown out by the Bucs. Even in 2023, when they actually started 5-0 they needed a drop (or he didn't keep his feet inbounds or whatever) by Kayshon Boutte to beat the crappy Pats Week 1, and they got all kinds of lucky breaks against the Vikings Week 2.

The Eagles always point to the fact that they have won their Week 1 game in each of the four seasons Nick Sirianni has been the head coach, but that doesn't exactly mean they have looked good doing it. The reality is that they have started slowly each of the last two seasons, partly because they have short training camp practices designed to keep players healthy for the regular season.

As noted above, the Eagles have a very difficult schedule to start the season. Their approach to training camp has worked so far, but it has potential this season to backfire.

Well, they're through that hard stretch, and they're perfect in the standings, with a chance to figure things out against a weaker upcoming quartet of opponents:

• Week 5: Broncos
• Week 6: At Giants
• Week 7: At Vikings
• Week 8: Giants

My advice: Take a deep breath, relax, and just watch them continue to win the vast majority of their games.

Last week: 1

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - Blood Cancer United - Montags

Family’s journey highlights the impact of Blood Cancer United

Just In

Must Read

Elections

Pa. Supreme Court justices rarely lose seats in retention elections, so why is this year's race so important?

PA Supreme Court

Sponsored

Philly and Camden mark Navy, Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary with parades, concerts and exhibitions

Limited - HOmeporting new ship

Adult Health

Mindfulness won't burn calories, but it might help you stick with your health goals

Mindfulness Meditation Motivation

History

This mold of Lincoln's face is one of many treasures in Masonic Temple

Abraham Lincoln life mask

Festivals

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host first Oktoberfest celebration in Fishtown

Evil Genius Brewing Oktoberfest

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved