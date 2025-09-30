NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 5 edition

Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books, and there's only one undefeated team left in the NFC. We have no new obituaries this week, though the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants are hanging by a thread.

Graveyard Hierarchy

15) Giants (1-3): The good news: The Giants won a game in their rookie quarterback's first NFL start, and they even beat a good team! 🥳🎉 The bad news: They lost Malik Nabers for the season with a torn ACL. If you were to poll Giants fans on whether they'd trade the win for Nabers' ACL to be untorn, most would probably make that deal, right? Last week: 15 14) Panthers (1-3): The Panthers got smoked on the road by the Patriots, 42-13. That's nothing new. During the Bryce Young era in Carolina (2023-2025), the Panthers have a road record of 2-18 with a point differential of -304 . 13 of those 18 losses have been by double-digit points.

Last week: 13

13) Falcons (2-2): Michael Penix was 20 of 26 for 313 yards (12.0 YPA), 2 TDs, 1 INT. That was clearly his best game of the season. I have a feeling the Commanders are going to be a "get right" defense for a lot of quarterbacks this season.

Last week: 14

12) Cowboys (1-2-1): Credit the Cowboys for not getting embarrassed in front of a national audience on Sunday night against their old friend Micah Parsons. Of course, saying, "Credit the Cowboys for not getting embarrassed" is the current bar for achievement for this team. As you probably saw, they tied the Packers 40-40. Funny stat:

And a crazy stat:

You can only achieve that feat if your defense is very bad, and well, the Cowboys' defense is very bad.

Dallas defense Stat NFL rank Points PPG allowed 33 31 Yards per game allowed 420.5 32 Rushing yards per game allowed 123.3 20 Passing yards per game allowed 297.3 32 Yards per play allowed 6.4 31 Sacks 5 T-26



They could probably use somebody like Micah Parsons.