The NFL Playoffs are here, and the Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday. While Birds fans wait for their main event, there are a pair of AFC playoff games on Saturday.

Raiders at Bengals, 4:30 p.m. EST Patri*ts at Bills, 8:15 p.m. EST

The rest of the NFL playoffs slate looks like this:

Eagles at Buccaneers, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. EST 49ers at Cowboys, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Steelers at Chiefs, Sunday, 8:15 p.m. EST Cardinals at Rams, Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

In case you missed our wild card round picks, you can find them here. Feel free to discuss the Saturday games in the comment section below.