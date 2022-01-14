NFL wild card picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Bucs

To the surprise of many — at least compared to how they viewed this team heading into the season — the Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years after missing out on the postseason in 2021.

That's largely thanks to a midseason turnaround sparked by a seismic shift in offensive philosophy under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, one that saw the Eagles go from one of the most run-adverse teams in the NFL to the league's best ground attack. And sure, an easy schedule down the stretch didn't hurt matters either, but the Eagles simply won the games in front of them — and there's not much else you can ask for from a team that admitted prior to the season that it was one "in transition" as it tries to determine if second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts is the right guy to lead the team moving forward.



And what do the Eagles get for their efforts? The newly-added third wild card spot, the seventh seed overall in the NFC, and a first-round date with Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The task is a tall one for Sirianni's team, which is currently an 8.5-point underdog for Sunday afternoon's wild-card game in Tampa, with not many people picking them to win outright and advance to face the Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. And we know, because we've done the legwork.

As we do every week, we've rounded up a slew of predictions from both the local and national media get a sense of how the experts see this Eagles vs. Buccaneers wild card matchup playing out — including a few against picks the spread. Let's dive right in...

• PhillyVoice: All our writers are in agreement for this one, with all seven of us picking against the Birds on Sunday. That includes John McMullen, who finished the regular season with an impressive 14-3 record picking Eagles games. Here's some of why he thinks the Bucs come away with a 33-22 win...

Perhaps Jason Kelce and Landon Dickerson can do a better job than most teams with Vita Vea or Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata can make things difficult for Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Maybe Darius Slay puts the punctuation of an All-Pro season by shutting down Mike Evans, Dallas Goedert highlights that the future at tight end is better than the standard at the tight end position for so many years in Rob Gronkowski and the Eagles' No. 1 ground game cracks 150. Heck, it's even conceivable that the Eagles show up with their A-game and the Bucs are at a C, but how do you overcome 46 vs. 1? Generally, it's cliched and obtuse to boil down an NFL game to the quarterbacks. But the best ever, Tampa's Tom Brady, will be starting playoff game No. 46 on Sunday and the Eagles' first-year starter, Jalen Hurts, will embark on No. 1. Learning how to win in the postseason is a process and it's always good to kickstart it but picking anything other than Brady win No. 35 in the playoffs is wishful thinking.

• Inquirer.com: All three of their writers are picking the Bucs over the Eagles, including Jeff McLane, who sees the Birds keeping it close but ultimately falling by a touchdown, 30-23.