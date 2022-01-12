Heading into the wildcard round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team, and they are now also rested, as most of their starters got last weekend off with a playoff berth already clinched.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also a healthy team, for the most part, though they could be missing some important pieces on Sunday. Here is the Eagles-Buccaneers injury report, with analysis.

Wednesday's report:

Player Injury *Wed Thurs Fri Status DT Fletcher Cox Rest DNP

RT Lane Johnson Rest/Knee DNP C Jason Kelce Rest DNP DE Josh Sweat Illness DNP LB Shaun Bradley Stinger Limited OG Landon Dickerson Thumb Limited OT Andre Dillard Knee Limited OG Nate Herbig Ankle Limited RB Miles Sanders Hand Limited WR Greg Ward Back Limited QB Jalen Hurts Ankle Limited CB Kary Vincent Foot Limited *Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough. Injury classifications were projections.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it was initially not thought to be a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 12 was 10 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been repeatedly asked about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

• OL Jack Driscoll (IR): Driscoll's season is over after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Giants. Driscoll showed promise as a rookie in 2020, and he was a valuable player for the Eagles in 2021, initially filling in for Lane Johnson at RT, and later at RG in relief of Brandon Brooks. He played 512 snaps for the Eagles in 2021, and has looked like a capable starter, but his inability to stay on the field is concerning.



• LB Davion Taylor (IR): Taylor started six games for the Eagles. He had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect out of Colorado during the 2020 NFL Draft, and while he still has a ways to go as a professional linebacker, he has made positive strides during the 2021 season. He has been replaced in the lineup by Alex Singleton, and Nick Sirianni recently revealed that his season is over.

• WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Arcega-Whiteside has played a blue collar role for the Eagles this season, mostly as a blocker on the perimeter and on special teams. On Saturday night, he reminded us why the ball almost never comes his way, when he dropped what should have been a touchdown against the Cowboys.

We'll update with the Buccaneers' injuries when they are made available.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.