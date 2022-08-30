More Sports:

August 30, 2022

NFL Rumors: Jalen Reagor's trade market is "heating up"

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen Reagor Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

It's been a rough go for Jalen Reagor in Philadelphia. The 2020 first-round pick has disappointed mightily in his first two years with the Eagles, made even worse by the fact that the Vikings selected Justin Jefferson just one pick after him. 

Reagor has had his strongest training camp in midnight green so far this summer, but with the 53-man roster cutdown looming, Reagor's time in Philly might be running out.

A report from Inside the Birds' Geoff Mosher indicates the Eagles are attempting to trade Reagor ahead of that 4:00 p.m. EST roster deadline on Tuesday with his market "heating up." 

Perhaps a team light on receiver would take a flyer on Reagor. A player-for-player trade for another highly touted prospect who hasn't lived up to expectations so far would make sense too. We know Howie Roseman loves to make trades. I expect an eventful Tuesday for Eagles fans. 

