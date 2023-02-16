Report: Eagles have interest in Vance Joseph for defensive coordinator

The Eagles have coordinator openings to fill on both sides of the ball, though offense looks like it'll be quickly taken care of with Brian Johnson heavily rumored to take the reins.

What about on defense?

With Jonathan Gannon's departure for the Cardinals' head coaching job following the Super Bowl, the Eagles have suddenly been left with a tight window to find a replacement.

But per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, one of their options might actually be in Arizona: the Cardinals' current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Gannon's expected to maintain control of the defense once settled in Arizona, and according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, that's leaving Joseph to consider other options with the Broncos and their new head coach Sean Payton being one of the teams to request an interview.

The Eagles might not be much further behind in speaking with the 50-year-old.

The Cardinals turned in a lost 4-13 season that left the team in need of a refresh after the firing of former coach Kliff Kingsbury and the resignation of general manager Steve Keim.

Joseph's defense, which ranked 21st this season in yards allowed, underwhelmed but blitzed at the second-highest rate in the NFL at 34.5 percent. That may hint at the Eagles' looking for a more aggressive approach next year, which would be music to a lot of fans' ears, provided, of course, the team can restructure its defense with all of their pending free agents.

And in the case of Joseph more specifically, if he ends up being the guy, if he can utilize Haason Reddick better than he originally did when both were together in Arizona.

