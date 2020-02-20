More Sports:

February 20, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 offseason is in a slow period at the moment, though we did get some news on Wednesday, when the team officially announced that they were letting Nigel Bradham go. Rumors and reports should heat up at the NFL Combine next week.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' biggest offseason roster needs? What will the Eagles do at linebacker with Bradham gone? Is Alshon Jeffery next? Should we expect a widespread turnover this offseason, or will the Eagles try to basically "run it back?"

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:


Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

