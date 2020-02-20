Eagles 2020 free agency rumor/report tracker

There haven't been many reports yet in terms of the Philadelphia Eagles' targets when free agency will begin in a few weeks, but with NFL executives, agents, and media folks soon descending upon Indianapolis for the NFL Combine to watch players by day and get drunk by night, the rumors will start to fly soon.

So let's be ready for that. The Eagles are expected to be very busy in free agency this offseason, and below will be a running log of their reported interests.

Eagles have Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson in their sights (Jeff McLane, Philadelphia Inquirer, February 2)

The Eagles brought Robinson in for a pre-draft visit back in 2016, but the Chiefs took him in the fourth round of that draft. If you'll recall, the Eagles had a limited number of early picks in that draft, as a result of trading up to grab Carson Wentz. According to McLane, the Eagles will have interest again this offseason.

Nevertheless, the Eagles could have another opportunity to snag Robinson. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month, and per NFL sources, Roseman and company have the 25-year-old receiver in their sights... Kansas City will likely make a play to keep their guy, but Robinson should have multiple suitors. The Chiefs also have Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, and Mecole Hardman under contract for 2020. Even if Watkins, who has a large salary cap number, goes it should be hard to keep Robinson. His statistics don’t pop off the page, but Robinson has been mired behind Hill on the depth chart. In four seasons, he has 75 catches for 949 yards and eight touchdowns. But when Hill missed four games this season with an injury, Robinson caught 16 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson's NFL numbers through four seasons:

Demarcus Robinson Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 0 0 0.0 0 2017 21 212 10.1 0 2018 22 288 13.1 4 2019 32 449 14.0 4



At just 25 years of age, Robinson is an ascending player, and his best years could lie ahead. He makes sense as a third or fourth receiver.

Eagles to aggressively pursue a CB in free agency, with Byron Jones and Chris Harris named as targets (Tony Pauline, ProFootballNetwork, January 28)

Pauline's info from the Senior Bowl back in January states the obvious.

Word here in Mobile is that the Philadelphia Eagles will go hard after a cornerback in free agency. Chris Harris and Byron Jones are two of the names being thrown around, but I expect the Eagles to turn over every rock in free agency in an attempt to fill the position.

The Eagles have no choice but to spend significant resources in free agency this offseason, and both Jones and Harris make sense as free agency targets. We covered Jones in more depth here, and Harris here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader