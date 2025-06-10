Report: Contract dispute leads to WR Terry McLaurin skipping Commanders minicamp

June 10, 2025
Uh-oh, looks like some discord has infiltrated the offseason of an NFC East team that potentially poses the biggest challenge to knock the Eagles off the throne.
The Commanders, who stunned the NFL by making the NFC Championship Game last year only to get have made several additions this offseason in attempt to overtake the Eagles as division champs.
But one of their top playmakers – who's also a constant thorn in the side of the Eagles – isn't happy with his contract, and therefore isn't participating in Commanders minicamp, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin, who is seeking a new deal and has been away from OTAs, is not attending minicamp, sources say. pic.twitter.com/CQ5cAhFdbt— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2025
McLaurin, who has led the Commanders in receiving yards every year since he entered the league in 2019, is slated to make just under $20 million in 2025, per overthecap.com.
The Commanders have spent money elsewhere this offseason, trading with Houston for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who has two years left on his deal with base salaries of just under $21 million each season, also per overthecap.com. Washington also traded with San Francisco to acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel, then guaranteed $17 million of his salary in 2025 while adding incentives, per ESPN.
McLaurin, meanwhile, is in the final year of the extension he signed in July of 2022 and is reportedly frustrated that his talks with organization on an extension haven't progressed quickly enough, so much that the seven-year pro left voluntary workouts.
Sources: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal. As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether… pic.twitter.com/5lUXbe8dxe— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 5, 2025
McLaurin stands to be fined for his absence from mandatory minicamp, per rules of the CBA. If the situation leads to McLaurin getting traded, that could be welcome news for the Eagles, who've been on the wrong end of several of McLaurin's best games. Three of McLaurin's four-best receiving games have come against the Eagles, including two at the Linc.
|Date
|Opponent
|Receptions
|Yards
|12/27/23
|Rams
|6
|141
|12/15/19
|Eagles
|5
|130
|11/14/22
|Eagles
|8
|128
|9/18/19
|Eagles
|5
|125
For his career, McLaurin has 6,379 receiving yards on 460 receptions, making him fifth on the franchise career receptions list and sixth in receiving yards. His 917 career receiving yards against the Eagles are the most among active NFL players, per proofootballreference.com, and 14th most all-time against the Eagles.
