NFL Week 10 power rankings: NFC West powerhouse battle could cause major movement

Top-5 battle between Rams-Seahawks highlights Week 11 NFL action, along with Eagles-Lions, while Patriots, Bears and Ravens continue to rise.

By Geoff Mosher
Eagles NFL
Matthew-Stafford-Kyren-Williams-Rams-Niners-11.9.25.jpg Kyle Terada/Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford (9), Kyren Williams (23), and the Rams have been playing excellent football.

As discussed here in recent power rankings, the first weeks of November are giving us some true clashes of titans – not the Tennessee Titans – and the opportunity for major movement up and down the board.

In Week 10 alone, three top-10 teams went down, none more shocking than the No. 7 Buffalo Bills getting humiliated on the road by the No. 30 Miami Dolphins by 17 points.

The Patriots finally cracked the top 10 with their impressive win over the No. 2 Buccaneers, whose injuries ultimately came back to haunt them, and the Texans became the latest NFL team to erase a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit by rallying from down 19 to beat a Jags team that we've said all season isn't as good as its record suggests.

This week, we get at least two matchups that could cause movement in the top 10 – an NFC powerhouse battle between No.3 Seattle and the No.2 Rams, along with Sunday night's showdown between the No. 6 Eagles and No. 7 Lions in Philly.  

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 10 power rankings:

1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2): Survived scare vs. Falcons but RB Jonathan Taylor (32-244) planted his MVP flag while QB Daniel Jones struggled again.
Last week: 

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-2): Got revenge for earlier loss to San Fran, have won 4 straight. Defense allowing 11.5 PPG during win streak.
Last week: 3

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-2): Waxed the Cards by 22, have outscored opponents 129-67 during 4-game win streak.
Last week: 4

4. Denver Broncos (7-2): Have won 7 straight but only scored 28 points past 2 games. Offense questionable but defense elite.
Last week: 5

5. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2): Have to be impressed with defense, especially addition of EDGE Jaelan Phillips. Can they score enough to hang with Lions?
Last week: 6

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Lost tight one vs surging Patriots, need RB Bucky Irving back badly, still an NFC force. Big game vs. Bills on deck.
Last week: 2

7. Detroit Lions (5-3): HC Dan Campbell's play-calling brought explosion back to offense, need to overcome injuries on defense vs. Eagles.
Last week: 8

8. New England Patriots (7-2): Finally cracked top-10 with impressive win vs. Bucs with Jets, Bengals, Giants up next. Can't get tripped up.
Last week: 11

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-2): Impressive defensive effort vs. Steelers helped overcome banged-up OL. Could get to 10-2 with Jags, Raiders ahead.
Last week: 12

10. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4): Can make major climb coming out of bye vs. No. 4 Broncos in Denver.
Last week: 10

11. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1): Only scored 20 points in consecutive home losses to Panthers, Eagles. Offense a major concern.
Last week: 9

12. Baltimore Ravens (4-5): Here they come. 3-game win streak with Browns this week, then Jets, Bengals twice, Steelers in next five. Favorite to win AFC North, again.
Last week: 15

13. Buffalo Bills (6-3): What an embarrassing loss to Dolphins after beating Chiefs in Week 9. Offense too inconsistent.
Last week: 7

14. Chicago Bears (6-3): Responsible for Giants firing HC Brian Daboll. Look how far Bears have come under HC Ben Johnson.  
Last week: 17

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-4): By the time they get fully healthy on offense, could be out of playoff picture. Gotta win 2 of next 3 (Cards, Panthers Browns) to stay in race. 
Last week: 13

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4): Follow up win vs. Colts without blowout loss to Chargers. Steelers very average in 2026.
Last week: 14

17. Carolina Panthers (5-5):  Maddening team that won 4 of 5 but then lost to terrible Saints team. Is QB Bryce Young regressing again?
Last week: 16

18. Minnesota Vikings (4-5): 3 of 5 losses have come by one possession; Vikes compete but still learning about QB J.J. McCarthy. 
Last week: 19

19: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4): Winning record is fool's gold. Titanic collapse vs. Texans made Jax 1-3 since Week 5 with Chargers up.
Last week: 18

20. Houston Texans (4-5): Offense found spark under QB Davis Mills. Can get to .500 with win vs. lowly Titans.
Last week: 20

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-6): Ran into Seattle buzzsaw. Cards not going anywhere until they find long-term QB. 
Last week: 21

22. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1): Coming out of bye, about to find out if defense additions make big difference. Raiders this week, but Eagles, Chiefs, Lions after.
Last week: 22

23. Atlanta Falcons (3-6): Were 3-2 after 10-point win vs. Bills, have since lost 4 straight. Hard to see playoffs for this team. 
Last week: 23

24. Washington Commanders (3-7): HC Dan Quinn taking over defense play-calling with Commanders on 5-game losing streak. There's always next year.
Last week: 24

25. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6): Wonder what bye week adjustments were made to stop hemorrhaging defense, if any were possible.
Last week: 25

26. New York Giants (2-8): Call to go with QB Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson is correct one, but tough draw vs. Packers defense.
Last week: 26

27. Cleveland Browns (2-7): Not much to look forward to until Browns have a long-term QB in place.
Last week: 27

28. New Orleans Saints (2-8): Credit Saints for not throwing in towel at 1-8, nice upset of Panthers entering bye. 
Last week: 28

29. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7): Have scored 7 or fewer points in 3 of last 5 but gave Broncos good game. 
Last week: 29

30. Miami Dolphins (3-7): QB Mike McDaniel working hard to save job. Bills blowout helped. Can they make it two straight vs. Commanders? 
Last week: 30

31. New York Jets (2-7): Nice 2-game win streak but reality about to hit them vs. scorching hot Patriots. Can they make it competitive?
Last week: 31

32. Tennessee Titans (1-8): At this point, just looking to make strides with QB Cam Ward and offense.
Last week: 32

Geoff Mosher
