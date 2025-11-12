NFL Week 10 power rankings: NFC West powerhouse battle could cause major movement

As discussed here in recent power rankings, the first weeks of November are giving us some true clashes of titans – not the Tennessee Titans – and the opportunity for major movement up and down the board.

In Week 10 alone, three top-10 teams went down, none more shocking than the No. 7 Buffalo Bills getting humiliated on the road by the No. 30 Miami Dolphins by 17 points.

The Patriots finally cracked the top 10 with their impressive win over the No. 2 Buccaneers, whose injuries ultimately came back to haunt them, and the Texans became the latest NFL team to erase a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit by rallying from down 19 to beat a Jags team that we've said all season isn't as good as its record suggests.

This week, we get at least two matchups that could cause movement in the top 10 – an NFC powerhouse battle between No.3 Seattle and the No.2 Rams, along with Sunday night's showdown between the No. 6 Eagles and No. 7 Lions in Philly.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 10 power rankings:

1. Indianapolis Colts (8-2): Survived scare vs. Falcons but RB Jonathan Taylor (32-244) planted his MVP flag while QB Daniel Jones struggled again.

Last week:

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-2): Got revenge for earlier loss to San Fran, have won 4 straight. Defense allowing 11.5 PPG during win streak.

Last week: 3

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-2): Waxed the Cards by 22, have outscored opponents 129-67 during 4-game win streak.

Last week: 4

4. Denver Broncos (7-2): Have won 7 straight but only scored 28 points past 2 games. Offense questionable but defense elite.

Last week: 5

5. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2): Have to be impressed with defense, especially addition of EDGE Jaelan Phillips. Can they score enough to hang with Lions?

Last week: 6

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3): Lost tight one vs surging Patriots, need RB Bucky Irving back badly, still an NFC force. Big game vs. Bills on deck.

Last week: 2

7. Detroit Lions (5-3): HC Dan Campbell's play-calling brought explosion back to offense, need to overcome injuries on defense vs. Eagles.

Last week: 8

8. New England Patriots (7-2): Finally cracked top-10 with impressive win vs. Bucs with Jets, Bengals, Giants up next. Can't get tripped up.

Last week: 11

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-2): Impressive defensive effort vs. Steelers helped overcome banged-up OL. Could get to 10-2 with Jags, Raiders ahead.

Last week: 12

10. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4): Can make major climb coming out of bye vs. No. 4 Broncos in Denver.

Last week: 10

11. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1): Only scored 20 points in consecutive home losses to Panthers, Eagles. Offense a major concern.

Last week: 9

12. Baltimore Ravens (4-5): Here they come. 3-game win streak with Browns this week, then Jets, Bengals twice, Steelers in next five. Favorite to win AFC North, again.

Last week: 15

13. Buffalo Bills (6-3): What an embarrassing loss to Dolphins after beating Chiefs in Week 9. Offense too inconsistent.

Last week: 7

14. Chicago Bears (6-3): Responsible for Giants firing HC Brian Daboll. Look how far Bears have come under HC Ben Johnson.

Last week: 17

15. San Francisco 49ers (6-4): By the time they get fully healthy on offense, could be out of playoff picture. Gotta win 2 of next 3 (Cards, Panthers Browns) to stay in race.

Last week: 13

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4): Follow up win vs. Colts without blowout loss to Chargers. Steelers very average in 2026.

Last week: 14

17. Carolina Panthers (5-5): Maddening team that won 4 of 5 but then lost to terrible Saints team. Is QB Bryce Young regressing again?

Last week: 16

18. Minnesota Vikings (4-5): 3 of 5 losses have come by one possession; Vikes compete but still learning about QB J.J. McCarthy.

Last week: 19

19: Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4): Winning record is fool's gold. Titanic collapse vs. Texans made Jax 1-3 since Week 5 with Chargers up.

Last week: 18

20. Houston Texans (4-5): Offense found spark under QB Davis Mills. Can get to .500 with win vs. lowly Titans.

Last week: 20

21. Arizona Cardinals (3-6): Ran into Seattle buzzsaw. Cards not going anywhere until they find long-term QB.

Last week: 21

22. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1): Coming out of bye, about to find out if defense additions make big difference. Raiders this week, but Eagles, Chiefs, Lions after.

Last week: 22

23. Atlanta Falcons (3-6): Were 3-2 after 10-point win vs. Bills, have since lost 4 straight. Hard to see playoffs for this team.

Last week: 23

24. Washington Commanders (3-7): HC Dan Quinn taking over defense play-calling with Commanders on 5-game losing streak. There's always next year.

Last week: 24

25. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6): Wonder what bye week adjustments were made to stop hemorrhaging defense, if any were possible.

Last week: 25

26. New York Giants (2-8): Call to go with QB Jameis Winston over Russell Wilson is correct one, but tough draw vs. Packers defense.

Last week: 26

27. Cleveland Browns (2-7): Not much to look forward to until Browns have a long-term QB in place.

Last week: 27

28. New Orleans Saints (2-8): Credit Saints for not throwing in towel at 1-8, nice upset of Panthers entering bye.

Last week: 28

29. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7): Have scored 7 or fewer points in 3 of last 5 but gave Broncos good game.

Last week: 29

30. Miami Dolphins (3-7): QB Mike McDaniel working hard to save job. Bills blowout helped. Can they make it two straight vs. Commanders?

Last week: 30

31. New York Jets (2-7): Nice 2-game win streak but reality about to hit them vs. scorching hot Patriots. Can they make it competitive?

Last week: 31

32. Tennessee Titans (1-8): At this point, just looking to make strides with QB Cam Ward and offense.

Last week: 32

