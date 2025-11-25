NFL Week 12 power rankings: Can Bears snag signature win vs. Eagles?

As we head toward Thanksgiving, the Rams have become the clear No. 1 team in the NFL. They might be the most complete team in the league.

Meanwhile, the Bears and Cowboys are making their moves up in the rankings, while the Eagles and Colts aren't playing their best ball at the right time.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​2 power rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-2): Most impressive resume of all NFL teams. QB Matt Stafford making case for MVP.

Last week: 2

2. Denver Broncos (9-2): Just some offensive inconsistency away from being every bit as good as Rams.

Last week: 3

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-3): Nice bounce back after loss to Rams. Still among the league’s best.

Last week: 5

4. Indianapolis Colts (8-3): Blown 11-point lead to Chiefs shows some issues, but still legit contenders.

Last week: 1

5. Philadelphia Eagles (8-3): This team has some serious offensive issues that appear unfixable at this point.

Last week: 4

6. New England Patriots (9-2): Great record but aided by weak schedule.

Last week: 6

7. Baltimore Ravens (6-5): 5 straight wins with weak Bengals team up next. Totally different team from September.

Last week: 9

8. Detroit Lions (7-4): Can make big statement vs. Packers on Thanksgiving. Is there a more dangerous weapon than RB Jahmyr Gibbs?

Last week: 8

9. Green Bay Packers (7-3-1): Getting some firepower back on offense. QB Jordan Loves needs it.

Last week: 12

10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-5): Stayed alive with big win over Colts. Now face another desperate team in Dallas.

Last week: 11

11. Chicago Bears (8-3): Majorly improved team still seeking a signature win. Could it be Eagles on Black Friday?

Last week: 14

12. Buffalo Bills (7-4): Loss to Houston showed flaws on regressing offense. QB Josh Allen doesn’t have enough playmakers.

Last week: 10

13. San Francisco 49ers (8-4): That’s 2 straight wins for this underrated club. Great coaching all season.

Last week: 15

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5): They better take care of business in their division because Bucs have faded fast.

Last week: 7

15. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4): Need to re-establish trench dominance, should be able to vs. Raiders.

Last week: 13

16. Houston Texans (6-5): Win over Buffalo was third straight. Can make big statement vs. Colts. Defense is Super Bowl caliber.

Last week: 19

17. Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1): Showed resolve, improvement in comeback vs. Eagles. Will need it vs. Chiefs.

Last week: 22

18: Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4): Can’t lose steam from 2-game win streak vs. Titans. Or can they?

Last week: 18

19. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5): Just an average team that can miss the playoffs.

Last week: 16

20. Carolina Panthers (6-6): Erratic QB play showed up again vs. Niners, now have to face No. 1 Rams.

Last week: 17

21. Minnesota Vikings (4-7): 3 straight losses after getting hammered by Green Bay, with Seattle ahead. Vikes are free-falling.

Last week: 20

22. Miami Dolphins (4-7): Trying to get back to .500 after abysmal start with woeful Saints up next.

Last week: 23

23. Arizona Cardinals (3-9): Another close loss to Jax. Just can’t stop the bleeding.

Last week: 21

24. Atlanta Falcons (3-8): Nice job by QB Kirk Cousins in 14-point win over Saints, but too little too late for this team.

Last week: 24

25. Washington Commanders (3-9): Coming out of bye trying to snap 6-game losing streak — but with Broncos on slate. Good luck.

Last week: 25

26. Cincinnati Bengals (3-8): QB Joe Burrow to the rescue — but can their season be saved? Doubtful.

Last week: 26

27. New York Giants (2-10): Had to fire DC Shane Bowen. Defense has too much talent to be this bad.

Last week: 27

28. Cleveland Browns (3-8): Can QB Shedeur Sanders make it two straight by beating 49ers? Much tougher test than Raiders.

Last week: 28

29. New Orleans Saints (2-9): Back to drawing board after bad loss to banged up Falcons. Step back for Kellen Moore’s team.

Last week: 29

30. Las Vegas Raiders (2-9): We won’t get to see Chip Kelly’s return to Philadelphia. We’ll see if someone else gets more out of RB Ashton Jeanty.

Last week: 30

31. New York Jets (2-9): Couldn’t hang vs. resurgent Ravens but can get third win vs. Falcons.

Last week: 31

32. Tennessee Titans (1-10): One step closer to getting the No. 1 pick in draft for second straight year.

Last week: 32

