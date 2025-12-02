More Sports:

December 02, 2025

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings

Even after Thanksgiving, questions remain about which teams are most Super Bowl worthy.

By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
USATSI_27714139.jpg Peter Casey/Imagn Images

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium.


Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​2 power rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-2): Rare turnover-plagued loss to Panthers but still NFL's most complete team.
Last week: 1

2. Denver Broncos (10-2): Per usual, just skated by to beat Commanders by skin of teeth for 9th straight win. 10th straight on way vs. Raiders.
Last week: 2

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-3): Can make strong argument for being NFL's top team.
Last week: 3

4. New England Patriots (11-2): Have won 10 straight, but have lowest strength of victory (.343) among all NFL division leaders.
Last week: 6

5. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1): Huge for offense with WR Christian Watson back, getting WR Jayden Reed back even better. Big showdown vs. Bears up next.
Last week: 9

6. Chicago Bears (9-3): Win over Pack would boost them into top-5 terrain. 
Last week: 11

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-4): Have lost 3 of 4, lost first place in AFC South with division-leader Jags up next. Feels like crossroads game.
Last week: 4

8. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4): On the subject of crossroads, loss Monday at Chargers would be sign of major unraveling for Birds.
Last week: 5

9. Detroit Lions (7-5): Now or never game vs. Cowboys on Thursday night.
Last week: 8

10. Houston Texans (7-5): Huge win over Colts gave them 4 of last 5 with another big game – at Chiefs – ahead. Texans are climbing.
Last week: 16

11. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): 4-1 record in NFC West makes Niners legit threats to win division. Imagine that.
Last week: 13

12. Baltimore Ravens (6-6): Turnovers killed them in loss to Bengals, gotta beat Steelers to stay atop AFC North.
Last week: 7

13. Buffalo Bills (8-4): Can't look ahead to Week 15 vs. Patriots with QB Joe Burrow-led Bengals up next.
Last week: 12

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5): Should get to 9-5 with Saints, Falcons ahead before Week 16 clash vs. Panthers. NFC South theirs to lose.
Last week: 14

15. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1): Can they make it 4 straight Thursday night vs. Lions? Would be major statement.
Last week: 17

16. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4): If Bolts want to win AFC West, gotta keep pace with Broncos.
Last week: 15

17: Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4):  Have somehow scored 25 or more during 3-game win streak to take AFC South lead with Colts up next.
Last week: 18

18. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6): Might need to win out to make playoffs starting with matchup vs. red-hot Texans.
Last week: 10

19. Carolina Panthers (7-6): Now have stunning wins over Rams, Packers but losses to Cardinals, Saints...SMH....
Last week: 20

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6): Say it with me: Steelers are finally ... not ... making ... playoffs. It's OK, this space is safe.
Last week: 19

21. Miami Dolphins (5-7): Three straight win with Jets up next. Can Fins get to .500 after 1-6?
Last week: 22

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-9): Lost seventh game by 4 points or less. Kings of "Just not enough." 
Last week: 23

23. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8): Always fun when QB Joe Burrow returns, secured big win over Ravens with Bills up next.
Last week: 26

24. Washington Commanders (3-9): Not going anywhere but HC Dan Quinn will not let this team roll over. Showed vs. Broncos.
Last week: 25

25. Minnesota Vikings (4-8): 6 losses in last 7 games. Will Vikes be taking a QB in first round again?
Last week: 21

26. New York Jets (3-9): 3 wins in last 5 games. Win over Dolphins would be huge for HC Aaron Glenn. WR AD Mitchell coming on.
Last week: 31

27. Atlanta Falcons (4-8): 6 losses in last 7, with only win coming vs. Saints. Nightmare season continues vs. Seahawks.
Last week: 24

28. New York Giants (2-11): Enter bye on 7-game losing streak. Good news? Vikes in Week 16, Raiders in Week 17. Maybe get another W or two.
Last week: 27

29. Cleveland Browns (3-9): Does anyone even care that Myles Garrett has 19 sacks! Just 3.5 from tying Michael Strahan's record.
Last week: 28

30. New Orleans Saints (2-10): How did this team beat the Panthers in Week 10?
Last week: 29

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10): How did this team beat anyone, ever? Arguably worst roster in NFL.
Last week: 30

32. Tennessee Titans (1-11): Browns this week, Saints in Week 17 are best chances for win No. 2. Other games vs. Niners, Chiefs, Jags.
Last week: 32

