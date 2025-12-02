NFL Week 13 Power Rankings





Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 1​2 power rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams (9-2): Rare turnover-plagued loss to Panthers but still NFL's most complete team.

2. Denver Broncos (10-2): Per usual, just skated by to beat Commanders by skin of teeth for 9th straight win. 10th straight on way vs. Raiders.

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-3): Can make strong argument for being NFL's top team.

4. New England Patriots (11-2): Have won 10 straight, but have lowest strength of victory (.343) among all NFL division leaders.

5. Green Bay Packers (8-3-1): Huge for offense with WR Christian Watson back, getting WR Jayden Reed back even better. Big showdown vs. Bears up next.

6. Chicago Bears (9-3): Win over Pack would boost them into top-5 terrain.

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-4): Have lost 3 of 4, lost first place in AFC South with division-leader Jags up next. Feels like crossroads game.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (8-4): On the subject of crossroads, loss Monday at Chargers would be sign of major unraveling for Birds.

9. Detroit Lions (7-5): Now or never game vs. Cowboys on Thursday night.

10. Houston Texans (7-5): Huge win over Colts gave them 4 of last 5 with another big game – at Chiefs – ahead. Texans are climbing.

11. San Francisco 49ers (9-4): 4-1 record in NFC West makes Niners legit threats to win division. Imagine that.

12. Baltimore Ravens (6-6): Turnovers killed them in loss to Bengals, gotta beat Steelers to stay atop AFC North.

13. Buffalo Bills (8-4): Can't look ahead to Week 15 vs. Patriots with QB Joe Burrow-led Bengals up next.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5): Should get to 9-5 with Saints, Falcons ahead before Week 16 clash vs. Panthers. NFC South theirs to lose.

15. Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1): Can they make it 4 straight Thursday night vs. Lions? Would be major statement.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4): If Bolts want to win AFC West, gotta keep pace with Broncos.

17: Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4): Have somehow scored 25 or more during 3-game win streak to take AFC South lead with Colts up next.

18. Kansas City Chiefs (6-6): Might need to win out to make playoffs starting with matchup vs. red-hot Texans.

19. Carolina Panthers (7-6): Now have stunning wins over Rams, Packers but losses to Cardinals, Saints...SMH....

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6): Say it with me: Steelers are finally ... not ... making ... playoffs. It's OK, this space is safe.

21. Miami Dolphins (5-7): Three straight win with Jets up next. Can Fins get to .500 after 1-6?

22. Arizona Cardinals (3-9): Lost seventh game by 4 points or less. Kings of "Just not enough."

23. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8): Always fun when QB Joe Burrow returns, secured big win over Ravens with Bills up next.

24. Washington Commanders (3-9): Not going anywhere but HC Dan Quinn will not let this team roll over. Showed vs. Broncos.

25. Minnesota Vikings (4-8): 6 losses in last 7 games. Will Vikes be taking a QB in first round again?

26. New York Jets (3-9): 3 wins in last 5 games. Win over Dolphins would be huge for HC Aaron Glenn. WR AD Mitchell coming on.

27. Atlanta Falcons (4-8): 6 losses in last 7, with only win coming vs. Saints. Nightmare season continues vs. Seahawks.

28. New York Giants (2-11): Enter bye on 7-game losing streak. Good news? Vikes in Week 16, Raiders in Week 17. Maybe get another W or two.

29. Cleveland Browns (3-9): Does anyone even care that Myles Garrett has 19 sacks! Just 3.5 from tying Michael Strahan's record.

30. New Orleans Saints (2-10): How did this team beat the Panthers in Week 10?

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10): How did this team beat anyone, ever? Arguably worst roster in NFL.

32. Tennessee Titans (1-11): Browns this week, Saints in Week 17 are best chances for win No. 2. Other games vs. Niners, Chiefs, Jags.

