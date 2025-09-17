NFL Week 3 power rankings: Packers knocking on door; Colts make big jump

After two weeks, the Eagles are ... still the Eagles. Winning ugly, but winning nonetheless. The 2-0 Colts made the biggest jump this week in our Power Rankings, while the Vikings took the biggest tumble.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season or because Team A has a better record than Team B. Any given Sunday...

Without further ado, our Week 3 power rankings:





Last week: 1

1.Clinging to top spot by a thread, but it’s not easy winning in KC and Eagles had 10-point lead.

2. Buffalo Bills (2-0): Still kings of AFC East after 20-point trouncing of Jets that wasn’t even that close.

Last week: 2

3. Baltimore Ravens (1-1): Responded from Bills implosion like great team does – trouncing a lesser opponent (Browns) at home.

Last week: 3

4. Green Bay Packers (2-0): Already have wins at home vs. two NFC playoff teams from last year but 4 of next 5 are away from Lambeau.

Last week: 4

5. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0): Justin Herbert-Quentin Johnston deep connection has happened consecutive weeks as Chargers opening pass game.

Last week: 5

6. Kansas City Chiefs (0-2): Staying here for now as only losses are to #1, #5. But need big response this week at Giants.

Last week: 6

7. Los Angeles Rams (2-0): Defense looked terrific vs. Seahawks, Titans. Real test comes Sunday vs. Eagles.

Last week: 7

8. Detroit Lions (1-1): Wrote last week to expect "bounce back" after Packers loss. 52-21 vs. Bears qualifies as that.

Last week: 10

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0): QB Baker Mayfield continuing to finally fulfill No. 1 overall pick promise; defense also thriving.

Last week: 11

10. Denver Broncos (1-1): Should’ve won but dumb penalty paved way for Colts game-winning FG. Still, Broncos D didn’t play well.

Last week: 9



11. Houston Texans (0-2): Elite defense wasted by another lackluster offense vs. Bucs. They'll improve when OL gets continuity and when WR Christian Kirk returns.

Last week: 8

12. Washington Commanders (1-1): Lack of firepower causing QB Jayden Daniels to do too much. Now he’s banged up. Good thing Raiders coming to town.

Last week: 12

13. Indianapolis Colts (2-0): Impressive win vs. Broncos with Titans up next. QB Daniel Jones comeback tour heads to Nashville.

Last week: 20

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-0): Offseason additions on defense showing up. Cards allowing 17.5 PPG. Can they keep it up vs. 49ers?

Last week: 19

15. Dallas Cowboys (1-1): Defense crumbled vs. punchless Giants but QB Dak Prescott playing well, K Brandon Aubrey is best by a mile.

Last week: 15

16: San Francisco 49ers (2-0): QB Mac Jones saved day for banged-up Niners vs. bad Saints. Better challenge this week vs. Cards.

Last week: 16

17. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0): QB Jake Browning has played well in place of Joe Burrow. Now he’s the guy for the next few months. Can he keep the ship afloat?

Last week: 17

18. Atlanta Falcons (1-1): Uh-oh, Falcons found pass rush – 6 sacks vs. Vikings. Winnable game Sunday vs. Panthers.

Last week: 21

19. Seattle Seahawks (1-1): Went into Pittsburgh – as tough of place as any – and took 14-point win. Impressive bounce-back after Week 1 loss to SF.

Last week: 24

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1): Defense allowed 30+ second straight week, offense averaging 2.9 YPC; these are not the Steelers.

Last week: 14

21. Minnesota Vikings (1-1): No 4Q magic this time from QB J.J. McCarthy, and now he’s hurt. Carson Wentz about to resurface.

Last week: 13

22: Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1): Defense melted down vs. Bengals; QB Trevor Lawrence INTs led to 10 points. Will have trouble moving ball vs. Texans.

Last week: 18

23: Las Vegas Raiders (1-1): Improved, but not ready to rub elbows with playoff teams.

Last week: 22

24. New York Jets (0-2): Surprisingly, defense has been awful. Now head to Tampa. New HC Aaron Glenn has to keep team together.

Last week: 23

25. New England Patriots (1-1): Former Eagle DT Milton Williams had 2 sacks in comeback win vs. awful Fins. QB Drake Maye looked sharp.

Last week: 25

26. Chicago Bears (0-2): Yeah, just not remotely close to being ready.

Last week: 26

27. Tennessee Titans (0-2): Close game until Rams pulled away in 4Q. Will take a while to come together but steadily improving.

Last week: 28

28. New York Giants (0-2): Scored their most points vs. Cowboys in 14 years – and still lost 8th straight vs. them, 16th of last 17.

Last week: 29

29. Miami Dolphins (0-2): Battled back from 12-0 hole vs. Pats but allowed 33 points second straight week. Already in shambles.

Last week: 27

30. Carolina Panthers (0-2): Haven’t held lead at any point yet through two weeks.

Last week: 30

31. Cleveland Browns (0-2): On bright side, WR Cedric Tillman and rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. have produced.

Last week: 31

32. New Orleans Saints (0-2): QB Spencer Rattler has 80 pass attempts already. What a world.

Last week: 32

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports