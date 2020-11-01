More Sports:

November 01, 2020

Live updates/open thread: Non-Eagles Sunday, Week 8

By Jimmy Kempski
Nick Foles won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, so we'll use a picture of him.

We'll have to wait for the (cough) main event this week, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football for sole possession (lol) of first place in the NFC East. Currently, the Eagles are the betting favorites to win the worst division in football, according to TheLines.com.

Team Div GB 
 Eagles1-1
 Football Team2-10.5 
 Cowboys1-10.5 
 Giants1-21.5 


Until then, though, we'll have to get through a Sunday slate of games. We'll have a fresh open thread for the Eagles-Cowboys game tonight, but here's a clean comment section for the following games:

Early Sunday games:

  1. Patri*ts at Bills
  2. Titans at Bengals
  3. Raiders at Browns
  4. Colts at Lions
  5. Vikings at Packers
  6. Jets at Chiefs
  7. Rams at Dolphins
  8. Steelers at Ravens

Later Sunday games:

  1. Chargers at Broncos
  2. Saints at Bears
  3. 49ers at Seahawks

In case you missed our Week 8 picks, you can see them here. We also put together a rooting guide for Eagles fans, and you can read that right here. Feel free to discuss the Sunday games below in the comments section.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Jimmy Kempski
