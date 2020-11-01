Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide

The Philadelphia Eagles are not a good football team. Fortunately for them, neither are any of the other teams in the NFC East, as the Birds are currently leading the division at 2-4-1.

NFC East W L T Eagles 2 4 1 Football Team 2 5 0 Cowboys 2 5 0 Giants 1 6 0



And so, we'll continue on plotting the ideal outcomes for other games around the league as if the Eagles have a chance to contend this season, even though, again, they aren't good.

This week, the Eagles have a huge matchup of their own Sunday night against the Cowboys, but there aren't many games that mean much to the Birds until then. Ideal winners bolded. You can get the latest lines for all the Week 8 games over at TheLines.com.

Early Sunday games

• Vikings at Packers: The Packers are sort of irrelevant to the Eagles, for now, in that they're going to make the playoffs, and will have a better seed than the Eagles if they win the NFC North. It really doesn't matter what they do the rest of the regular season. Should the Vikings completely go in the tank this season, they could clean house, draft a quarterback, and already have some talented pieces to build around him. That's not ideal. The more games they win from here on out, the better.



• Colts at Lions: Should the Eagles fail to make the playoffs, it's ideal for as many teams as possible to have a better record than them, for better draft positioning. The Colts are 4-2, so the Eagles won't catch them if they aren't good enough to win the crap NFC East, but the Lions could still be within reach, so it's better if the Lions win.

• Rams at Dolphins: We saw what the Rams' offense did to the Eagles Week 2, which is reason to not want to face them in the playoffs. However, I'd be happy to take my chances against Jared Goff in 25 degree weather in January, if I'm the Eagles.



• Raiders at Browns: The Eagles will play the Cowboys tonight, followed by their bye, then the Giants, and then the Browns on November 22. It doesn't matter who wins this Raiders-Browns matchup, but the Browns are at least worth keeping an eye on, from an injury perspective. They lost Odell Beckham for the season with a torn ACL last week.

Later Sunday games

• Saints at Bears: The Saints own the Eagles, even if it feels like their time near the top of the NFC is soon coming to an end. It's best if they somehow don't make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bears would be a very beatable opponent if they get in.



• 49ers at Seahawks: The Eagles were very fortunate to get a very banged-up, and poor-playing version of the Niners earlier this season, in a game they barely won. I don't think a second matchup would go quite as well. As for the Seahawks, yes, they own the Eagles, but they're getting into the playoffs. Maybe it's just best if they score the 1-seed.

Monday night

• Buccaneers at Giants: The Giants have to win some games so they don't end up with Trevor Lawrence.



Irrelevant to the Eagles:

Patri*ts at Bills Titans at Bengals Jets at Chiefs Steelers at Ravens Chargers at Broncos

Byes: Cardinals, Football Team, Jaguars, Texans.

