Mailbag: Should the Eagles hope to face Andy Dalton, or Ben DiNucci?

Question from BOE: Am I wrong for feeling worse about facing Ben DiNucci than Andy Dalton? I feel like whenever the Eagles face off against some no-name QB, that QB tends to do way better than expected.

I will respectfully disagree. The Eagles have had great success against "no-name" QBs in each of the last four years. A quick list:

2020: Nick Mullens, 49ers, 2020. W, 25-20 . 2019: Luke Falk, Jets: W, 31-6 . 2018: Josh Johnson, Football Team. W, 24-0 . 2017: C.J. Beathard, 49ers. W, 33-10 .

I think I like their chances better against DiNucci. Sportsbooks do too — they're 9-point favorites on Sunday night (according to TheLines.com's consensus odds).

Question from TheGhostOfNormVanBrocklin: Would you consider JJAW to be the worst draft pick since Danny Watkins?

Nope. Marcus Smith was worse. There are also good arguments for Jaiquawn Jarrett, Sidney Jones, and even Andre Dillard at this stage of their young careers. From a "process" standpoint, I know a lot of folks would also include Jalen Hurts, through no fault of Hurts'.

Question from Bird Gang: Assuming that the five IR players who started practicing again (Jason Peters, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert, T.J. Edwards, Rudy Ford) come off of IR this week, what will be the corresponding roster moves to make room for them?

Currently, the Eagles have 51 players on their active roster after placing DeSean Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway on IR, so they do have two open spots. It appears that Peters, Reagor, and Edwards will return from IR this week. Ford and Goedert are less certain.

Reagor replaces DeSean. Edwards takes Ridgeway's spot. Peters will likely take the place of Brett Toth. Goedert will likely take the place of Jason Croom, whenever he's ready. As for Ford, when he returns, the Eagles will have 6 safeties. It's interesting that the Eagles reportedly have put Will Parks on the trade block . They're p robably seeing if they can get something in return for Parks before they cut him (or one of the other safeties) to make room for Ford.

Question from Evan: Is Jalen Reagor worth activating in fantasy this week?

Well, I'm no fantasy football expert, and obviously fantasy football roster decisions are all based on what is going on with your specific squads, but do I think Reagor can put up numbers against this trash Dallas defense? Sure, why not? Here are some of the games opposing receivers have had against the Cowboys' secondary:

WR Rec Yards YPC TD Robert Woods, Rams 6 105 17.5 0 Calvin Ridley, Falcons 7 109 15.6 2 DK Metcalf, Seahawks 4 110 27.5 1 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks 9 100 11.1 3 *Odell Beckham, Browns 5 81 16.2 2 Darius Slayton, Giants 8 129 16.1 0 Christian Kirk, Cardinals 2 86 43.0 2 Terry McLaurin, WFT 7 90 12.9 1 *Beckham also had 2 carries for 73 yards, and a TD. So if you have Fulgham or Reagor, go right ahead and start them if there aren't any obviously better options. Hell, I have a bunch of injured receivers (or guys on byes) this week, and I picked up Greg Ward, lol.

Question from Kempski4Prez: Why not let Hurts throw it more and just take Wentz off the field for a few select plays? I mean the guy was a 2nd round pick, if you can't trust him to roll out and read one side of the field and deliver a throw, why draft him?

I think you may see that soon.

Question from Kephas: If NFC East teams were Halloween candies, what would they be?

• Eagles: Butterfingers. The Eagles were once great, as recently as February of 2018, and so were Butterfingers. However, Butterfingers got purchased by another company in 2018, changed their recipe, and they were ruined. The Eagles didn’t change owners or their recipe, per se, but they are like Butterfingers in that they have gone from the cream of the crop in the NFL to sort of an afterthought. Also, Butterfingers are apt, given the Eagles’ receivers’ history of dropped passes.

• Cowboys: Snickers. Snickers are the best-selling candy in the United States, as well as worldwide, which also makes them wildly overrated. Similarly, the Cowboys are the most popular football team in the world, mainly because of good marketing and undeserved hype.

• Giants: Ferrero Rocher. They like to think of themselves as classy, distinguished organizations, but they're both pretentious and sucky.

• Football Team: Circus Peanuts. Just terrible in every way. Pure clown show. 🤡

