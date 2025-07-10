More Events:

July 10, 2025

Fringe Bar to host Nick Castellanos lookalike contest this month

Put on a partially unbuttoned Phillies jersey, sport a gold chain and brush up on Scooby-Doo for a chance at prizes on July 18.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Nick Castellanos Contest Brett Davis/Imagn Images

A Nick Castellanos lookalike contest is being held at Fringe Bar and Pump House Pizza on July 18.

Loosen a couple top buttons of your Phillies jersey to prepare for a Nick Castellanos lookalike contest. 

Even if Scooby-Doo isn't your favorite superhero like Castellanos, you can still take part in the competition, which will be at Fringe Bar and Pump House Pizza, located at 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., on Friday, July 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

This continues a trend of celebrity lookalike contests. The craze took off last fall after an event to find a Timothée Chalamet doppelgänger in New York City and the "Dune" star himself even showed up. In Philly, there have been contests for Eagles legend Jason Kelce, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and Downingtown native and actor Miles Teller. 

Prizes for the first, second and third place winners include Phillies tickets, jerseys, adult beverages and gift cards. Contestants will also receive tickets for food and drinks courtesy of Fringe Bar and Pump House Pizza.

Interested lookalike candidates can sign up here. Registration will also be open at the venue on the day of the event until 6:30 p.m.

To increase your chances of winning, here are some suggestions:

• Get a buzzcut. 

• Go heavy on the eyeblack. 

• If you can't grow the perfect 5 o'clock shadow and light beard combo that Castellanos sports, don't force it.

• Break out your most outlandish necklaces to go with your Phils jersey that will down a few buttons. 

• Don't forget wristbands. 

• Bring a plush Scooby-Doo toy as a sidekick. 

