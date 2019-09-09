Kevin Durant praises injured Nick Foles for 'piece of art' TD throw

September 09, 2019
It was a tough break Sunday for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, who broke his clavicle early in his debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP was hurt while delivering a beautiful 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark.
Nick Foles TD in 1st game for Jaguars then leaves with injury @6abc#NickFoles pic.twitter.com/TwnvEkZTVk— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) September 8, 2019
Of course, the more significant part of the play ended up being back where Foles got buried.
Textbook case, imo, of the full body weight penalty that was designed to prevent exactly the injury Foles suffered. NFL completely retreated on enforcing the rule midway through last season pic.twitter.com/YFkqebeGxM— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 9, 2019
NBA superstar Kevin Durant, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, saw the highlight of Foles' touchdown pass and thanked him for the entertainment.
Nick foles, that was a beautiful throw. Thank u for that piece of art— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 8, 2019
The Jaguars placed Foles on injured reserve Monday, anticipating he'll miss at least eight weeks as he recovers from surgery on his left collarbone. For Jaguars fans, the good news is that rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped in and played pretty well in relief of Foles, despite the eventual loss. The Jags also traded for Steelers backup Josh Dobbs.
Durant, meanwhile, is expected to miss all of the 2019-20 NBA season as he recovers from a ruptured achilles suffered during the NBA Finals in June. There's some injury solidarity between Durant and Foles, who both have championship MVPs on their resumes.
Eagles fans were hoping to watch and cheer for Foles from afar this year, but they'll have to wait until later this season for him to get back on the field. With any luck, the Jaguars will still be in the hunt when he's ready to go.
#Eagles fans when they hear about Nick Foles' injury in his first game in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/EpFvnQSkC9— B-B-B-Benny & The Debts⚫🔶 (@BenTooTall) September 8, 2019