New Jersey makes it harder for candidates to secure spots on primary ballot

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation earlier this week that will more than double the number of signatures most candidates need to get on the ballot.

The bill, which passed both legislative chambers in party-line votes, increases ballot signature thresholds by 150% for most offices, requiring would-be Assembly candidates seeking office this year to obtain 250 signatures rather than the 100 called for under prior law.

Supporters say the new thresholds are not difficult for candidates who are serious about their campaigns.

"If you are a candidate who has a passion about running, you ought to be able to take that passion and articulate it to 250 people and get them to sign a petition because they say, 'I like what you said, and I want to support your candidacy,'" said bill sponsor Assemblyman Lou Greenwald (D-Camden).

The new thresholds take effect immediately, and candidates seeking to get on the ballot in this year's races must match the new thresholds to run. The governor's race and all 80 Assembly seats are on the ballot this year.

Republicans have decried the measure as a bid to lower ballot access, and one opponent on Monday said the bill represents an about-face for Democrats who have broadly advocated for expanded voting rights.

"They always say the Republicans are blocking people from voting, the Republicans are getting in the way of democracy by setting up barriers for voters," said Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Union). "Now, they're setting up barriers for people running for office."

The bill, he said, is "inconsistent with the history of what the Democratic rhetoric has been."

The new law will raise the number of signatures required to get on the ballot for major-party primaries for statewide office from 1,000 to 2,500 and require independent candidates to obtain 2,000 signatures to run for the same positions.

Major-party candidates for the House of Representatives will be required to obtain 500 signatures to run, up from 200, and candidates for county office will need to secure between 150 and 300 signatures, depending on turnout in the most recent primary.

Signature thresholds for partisan municipal offices now range from just five signatures in municipalities with fewer than 2,500 residents and 50 signatures in those with populations exceeding 50,000.

Nonpartisan municipal candidates would be required to obtain between five and 100 signatures, depending on the population of their town, city, or ward.

The new law will require school board candidates to obtain 25 signatures, up from 10.

Some sponsors have said the legislation is meant to prevent frivolous candidacies, though that view isn't universal among its supporters.

"I look at it slightly differently," said Greenwald. "I look at it as this is the lowest level of effort, to get 250 signatures out of a district where you represent roughly 250,000 people."

