April 03, 2021

NJ Brewery launches 'Peeps' flavored beer

The beer will be available while supplies last

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Peeps Beer Courtesy/Brix City Brewing

Brix City Brewing launched a beer inspired by Peeps candy alongside three other beer launches.

A New Jersey-based brewery created a Peeps-inspired beer just in time for the Easter holiday.

Brix City Brewing, located in Little Ferry, launched Get Peep'd — a New England style triple IPA inspired by the candy Peeps.

The beer is brewed with wheat and triple-hopped before being conditioned with marshmallow cream, Nj.com reported.

Brix City said the beer has notes of Peeps marshmallow candies, rich vanilla frosting, Sunday mimosas and ambrosia. 

It launched this week and will be available until supplies run out.

“We saw Easter was coming up, and we were trying to figure out something fun to do,” Brix City Brewing Brand Manager James Foley told NJ.com. “We were like, ‘Oh, let’s do like a Peep beer.’ ... It’s just kind of like a fun beer that was inspired by childhood.”

This isn't the brewery's first marshmallow-flavored IPA. Brix City Brewing's Get Puff beer is a dessert forward NE style DIPA. Get Peep'd has 30% more marshmallow cream than Get Puff.

Get Peep'd launched alongside three other beers from the brewery: ABV Dynamics, Grateful Jams and O.G. Kolsch 

