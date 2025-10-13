Nor'easter interupts service on NJ Transit lines at the shore

Rain, wind and the potential for more flooding from the nor'easter moving through the region has caused disruptions for NJ Transit on Monday.

Many trains and buses in New Jersey's public transportation system are suspended for the day or detoured due to flooded roads. Conditions are expected to improve overnight into Tuesday as the storm departs.

Service is suspended on the Atlantic City Rail Line between Atlantic City and 30th Street Station in Philadelphia through the end of the Monday. The North Jersey Coast Line between Bay Head and Long Branch is also not operating Monday.

Service is suspended on these NJ Transit buses:

• Route 313: Cape May, Wildwood, 30th Street Philadelphia

• Route 315: Cape May, Wildwood, 30th Street Philadelphia

• Route 317: Asbury Park, Fort Dix, Philadelphia

• Route 319: New York, Atlantic City, Cape May

• Route 501: Atlantic City, Brigantine Beach

• Route 552: Cape May, Atlantic City

• Route 559: Lakewood, Atlantic City

These NJ Transit bus routes are detoured:

• Route 504: Atlantic City, Ventnor Plaza, Margate

• Route 505: Atlantic City, Margate, Longport

• Route 507: Atlantic City, Ocean City

• Route 508: Atlantic City, Stockton College, Hamilton Mall

• Route 509: Atlantic City, Somers Point Ocean City via New Road

• Route 554: Lindenwold, PATCO, Atlantic City

The system's Light Rail line is operating normally and service for Access Link, a bus for people with disabilities, has resumed in Zone 3, which includes Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and South Ocean counties. Access Link is operating as scheduled in Regions 2,4,5, and 6.

The National Weather Service said that the region should expect winds with gust 30-40 mph on Monday and another round of flooding at the shore is possible are the next high tide after 1 p.m. The could make more road impassable and cause beach erosion. A coastal flood warning is in place for Ocean, Cumberland, Cape May, Burlington, Atlantic and Sussex counties until 8 p.m. Monday.

To mobilize emergency services ahead of the storm, New Jersey declared a state of emergency that went into effect on Saturday and is expected to end Monday.

NJ Transit officials said additional service adjustments may implemented as necessary. Riders should check NJ Transit's website and social media accounts or sign up for My Transit Alerts for the latest information. The NJ Transit app will also be updated regularly.

The Delaware River Port Authority's PATCO service has not been disrupted by to the storm, but its trains, which run between Philadelphia and South Jersey, are operating on a track work schedule that will adjust some departure and arrival times.