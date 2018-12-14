Noon: Sixers chat with Kyle Neubeck

Everything seemed to be going too well for the Sixers over the last month or so. A loss to the Brooklyn Nets, an injury to Jimmy Butler, and all the old questions about their inability to defend guards helped restore balance to the universe earlier this week.

In advance of a nationally-televised game against the Pacers on Friday night — a good test for this group with or without Butler — we're hosting another Sixers chat with Kyle Neubeck. Feel free to toss out your questions on every Sixers topic imaginable, from fake trades to philosophical questions about the meaning of life itself.

Starting at noon, Kyle will begin answering questions. You can submit questions below starting at 11:30.









