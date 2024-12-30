With cases of norovirus rising this winter, here are tips to protect yourself from getting the stomach bug

Cases of a highly contagious stomach bug are rising this winter, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

There were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported by state health departments during the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 the previous week, according to the latest data from the CDC. This is more than double the highest amount of outbreaks reported for the week of Dec. 5 between 2021 and 2024, which was 41 last year.

MORE: FDA upgrades its definition of 'healthy' food for first time in 3 decades

Norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States and can infect people of all ages, the CDC said. It is often called the "stomach flu," although it is not related to the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus. There are many types of noroviruses and getting infected by one of the viruses causes acute gastroenteritis — an inflammation of the stomach or intestines.

About 685 million norovirus cases worldwide are reported each year, with over 200 million cases estimated to affect children, the Cleveland Clinic said. A norovirus outbreak is defined by the CDC as an occurrence of two or more similar illnesses resulting from a suspected or confirmed norovirus exposure. Most outbreaks happen when infected people spread norovirus to others through direct contact. Each year, there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks in the United States, most commonly from November to April. Common settings for norovirus outbreaks include health care facilities, restaurants or catered events, schools, child care centers and cruise ships.

Norovirus is a "very contagious virus," the CDC said. It can be spread by having direct contact with someone who has it, consuming contaminated food or beverages, or touching contaminated objects or surfaces and then putting unwashed fingers in your mouth. While most people with norovirus can get better within one to three days, it still can be spread for two weeks or more after they feel better.

Here's what else you should know about norovirus:

What are symptoms?

A person who is exposed to norovirus usually develops symptoms between 12-48 hours later, according to the CDC. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and body aches.

Having a norovirus illness can lead to dehydration as the patient may vomit or have diarrhea many times a day, causing them to lose body fluids. Symptoms of dehydration include decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up, crying with few tears and unusual sleepiness. Norovirus is most likely to lead to dehydration in young children, older adults or people with other illnesses.

There is no specific medicine to treat people with norovirus, as most usually recover within three days. People with the illness should drink plenty of liquids, and parents should watch for signs of dehydration in kids. Sports drinks, without alcohol or caffeine, or over-the-counter oral rehydration fluids can help with mild dehydration, the CDC said. Anyone with severe dehydration should seek medical care.

Here's how to stop the spread

Some CDC tips to protect yourself and others from norovirus include:

• Wash your hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer alone may not work well against the viruses.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are contaminated, such as after someone vomits or has diarrhea.

• Wash laundry in hot water.

• Stay home when you're sick for 48 hours after symptoms stop.

• Cook shellfish thoroughly, as raw shellfish can contain viruses that cause illness. Wash fruits and vegetables, as they are also commonly involved in norovirus outbreaks.