FDA upgrades its definition of 'healthy' food for first time in 3 decades

The understanding of what makes up a nutritious diet has evolved since the 1990s, when the Food and Drug Administration last revised its "healthy" label.

In the decades since, chronic diseases linked to diet, including obesity, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, have been on the rise. Six in 10 Americans have one chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have more than one, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Obesity rates are now higher than 40% in some states, and disparities in disease outcomes related to social determinants of health, including neighborhood food availability, also continue to widen.