Montgomery County elementary school teacher faces child pornography charges

An elementary school teacher from North Penn School District was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Eric Sanville, 39, of Norwood, allegedly used Snapchat to entice two 8-year-old girls, including one who lives in Sweden, to make sexually explicit content. He allegedly sought to create images of the sexual acts, prosecutors say.

Sanville communicated with dozens of other minors between the ages of 9 and 13 over Snapchat, sending and receiving pornographic material, according to the criminal complaint.

He worked in the North Penn School District in Montgomery County for nine years and was most recently a special education teacher at Gwynedd Square Elementary School, 6ABC reported.

District officials said they were notified about the charges by the FBI on Thursday. Sanville was immediately placed on leave and prohibited from being on campus or having direct contact with students. The district said it is "cooperating fully" with law enforcement and will continue to review information about the case as it's provided.

"The authorities shared that, based on the information they currently have, there is no evidence to suggest that any students in the North Penn School District or the surrounding area were involved," the district said in a statement Thursday. "They also shared that they do not believe that district technology was involved in the alleged activity.

"We recognize that news of this nature is deeply concerning to our families, staff and community," officials continued. "The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."

Sanville was arrested at his home Thursday. During an interview with officials, he admitted to creating multiple Snapchat accounts to talk with minor girls, the complaint says.

If convicted, he faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.