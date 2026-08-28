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August 28, 2026

Montgomery County elementary school teacher faces child pornography charges

Eric Sanville, who works in the North Penn School District, allegedly asked two 8-year-old girls for explicit photos.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Arrests
Child porn Montco teacher Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Eric Sanville, an elementary school teacher from Norwood, could face up to 30 years in prison after being charged with making child pornography. He allegedly used Snapchat to entice two 8-year-old girls to make sexually explicit content.

An elementary school teacher from North Penn School District was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Eric Sanville, 39, of Norwood, allegedly used Snapchat to entice two 8-year-old girls, including one who lives in Sweden, to make sexually explicit content. He allegedly sought to create images of the sexual acts, prosecutors say.

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Sanville communicated with dozens of other minors between the ages of 9 and 13 over Snapchat, sending and receiving pornographic material, according to the criminal complaint.

He worked in the North Penn School District in Montgomery County for nine years and was most recently a special education teacher at Gwynedd Square Elementary School, 6ABC reported

District officials said they were notified about the charges by the FBI on Thursday. Sanville was immediately placed on leave and prohibited from being on campus or having direct contact with students. The district said it is "cooperating fully" with law enforcement and will continue to review information about the case as it's provided.

"The authorities shared that, based on the information they currently have, there is no evidence to suggest that any students in the North Penn School District or the surrounding area were involved," the district said in a statement Thursday. "They also shared that they do not believe that district technology was involved in the alleged activity.

"We recognize that news of this nature is deeply concerning to our families, staff and community," officials continued. "The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."

Sanville was arrested at his home Thursday. During an interview with officials, he admitted to creating multiple Snapchat accounts to talk with minor girls, the complaint says.

If convicted, he faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Arrests Pennsylvania Child Pornography U.S. Attorneys Montgomery County Delaware County

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