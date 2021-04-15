More News:

April 15, 2021

Married New Jersey state troopers allegedly falsified reports about North Wildwood bar fight, A.G. says

Investigators say the detectives lied about the details that led to the husband being struck with a bottle

Michael Tanenbaum
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced charges against two state police detectives, a husband and wife, who allegedly lied about their involvement in a fight that took place at the Exit 6 Bar in North Wildwood on Feb. 22, 2020.

A husband and wife, both detectives with the New Jersey State Police, were charged Thursday with allegedly misrepresenting what happened when they got into a fight with other patrons at a North Wildwood bar last year, the state attorney general's office announced.

Gregory, 52, and Dorothy Ogden, 46, were charged by complaint-summons in connection with the incident at the Exit 6 Bar on Feb. 22, 2020.

During an altercation that night, Gregory Ogden was struck in the head with a bottle, resulting in the North Wildwood Police Department responding to the scene for a report of an aggravated assault.

According to prosecutors, the couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command at the New Jersey State Police about the incident, as required by law, and submitted report two days later in which they falsely described what happened.

In the report, Gregory Ogden allegedly wrote that he had been struck inadvertently by a bottle as he emerged from a bathroom. He claimed he and his wife, as well as one other person they went to the bar with, were not involved in any disturbance that night.

Dorothy Ogden stated in her report that she lost her husband in the bar and only found him once she was outside and he already had a bloody face, according to prosecutors.

A review of surveillance video from the bar showed that both statements were false, investigators said.

Gregory Ogden was allegedly seen pushing multiple people and apparently attempting punch at least one patron, charging at the individual as bouncers escorted the person from the bar. At one point, Ogden appears to be pulling on the hood of this individual's sweatshirt and throwing two punches, one of which struck a bouncer, according to prosecutors.

Shortly after, Ogden was hit with a bottle, though this was not seen in the video footage.

The video also allegedly showed Dorothy Ogden inside the bar pushing people, including the person who struck her husband withe bottle, prosecutors said. She also allegedly pushed bar security personnel who intervened.

Ogden and his wife are charged with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records, an offense that carries a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000,if convicted.

The case was first investigated by the New Jersey State Police Office of Professional Standards and later referred it to the Corruption Bureau of the Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Michael Tanenbaum
