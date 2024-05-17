North Wildwood: Everything you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

Originally formed as the borough of Anglesea, North Wildwood changed its name in 1906 before being incorporated as a city in 1917.

With a population of around 3,600 people, North Wildwood is a prime tourist spot in South Jersey. Bordering Wildwood, the city has full access to the lively Wildwood Boardwalk, a portion of which is in North Wildwood.

Where hotels originally stood on Olde New Jersey Avenue bloomed into an entertainment district with restaurants, bars, live music and a famous arcade. The area hosts festivals throughout the year, but summer is the time to visit. There's fun for the whole family on the boardwalk, but there's also a prolific nightlife.

Like other Jersey Shore towns, North Wildwood is constantly battling the erosion of it's beaches, but in April some relief came when the state said it would pitch in to replenish the North Wildwood shoreline.

Whether you're spending a week or just making a day trip, here is the important information about the events happening, places to go and the beaches in North Wildwood.

What are some things to do in North Wildwood this summer?

The North Wildwood area offers plenty of events and activities all summer. Keep up to date about what's taking place using Wildwoods online calendar. It not only covers the goings on in North Wildwood, but also the shore towns neighbors to the south, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. The North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism Facebook page is a good place to check out, too.

On Memorial Day, May 27, VFW Post 5941 in North Wildwood will host a ceremony to honor fallen military members at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Other highlights of the summer of 2024 include the Anglesea Night Market & Food Truck Fest. It takes place in the Old New Jersey Avenue Entertainment District three times this summer: July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3 — each date from 5-10 p.m. The festival features award-winning food trucks and other vendors from North Wildwood.

Music and food lovers should put the Anglesea Blues Festival and New Jersey State Barbeque Championship on their calendars. The two events are happening in conjunction on July 12-14. The festival will feature top regional and national blues musicans, and visitors can enjoy quality barbeque and watch cooking demonstrations.

Summer ends in style in September with a couple of events: The Boots at the Beach Country Music Festival from Sept. 13-14 and the Irish Fall Festival from Sept. 20-22.

What are some attractions in North Wildwood?

Sightseers on the vibrant Wildwood Boardwalk can walk or bike or they can ride the tram car for convenience. Along the boardwalk are shops, restaurants, arcades and amusement rides, spanning 38 blocks. At the North Wildwood end, check out Seaport Pier, Morey's Pier and Gateway 26, which advertises itself as the biggest casino arcade in New Jersey.

The must-see historical site in North Wildwood is Hereford Inlet Lighthouse on the north tip of Five Mile Beach. Built in 1874, the lighthouse is celebrating its 150th birthday this summer. The lighthouse served as an aid to mariners for nearly a century and was replaced by an automatic light in a tower behind it in 1964.

The automated light became a part of the lighthouse in 1986, and it still serves as a navigational aid maintained by the U.S. Coastal Guard. Today, it is also the site of a museum, gift shop and Victorian-style gardens.

Do you need a beach tag in North Wildwood?

No beach tags necessary in North Wildwood. Like in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest beach access is free. The North Wildwood Beach Patrol provides 20 surf chairs, which are available at the patrol's headquarters at 15th Avenue and other locations on 6th Avenue and Ocean Avenue.

When are North Wildwood's lifeguards on duty?

The North Wildwood Beach Patrol is on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Beachgoers can check online or call (609) 522-7500 for information should weather conditions change and affect these times.

What are the rules on North Wildwood's beaches?

North Wildwood beaches permit surf fishing and beach vehicles with the proper permits. Application forms can be found on the North Wildwood website. The city's list of codes and regulations prohibits consuming alcohol on beaches, climbing on railings and fences and changing clothes in public restrooms or cars. Any kind of game involving a ball is restricted to designated areas.

Unlike many Jersey Shore town, dogs are allowed on North Wildwood beaches during the summer from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., as long as they are on a leash this is no longer than 8 feet. Personal watercraft, such as jet skis and wave runners, are prohibited from being operated within 100 feet of the shoreline or close to any person in the water.

In May, North Wildwood officials passed an ordinance setting a curfew for those under 18. The curfew, which will be in effect from May 15 to Sept. 15, calls for teenagers to be off the street between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Another ordinance also prohibits umbrellas taller than 7 feet, 6 inches or with a diameter greater than 8 feet, along with most tents, tarps and canopies.